How To Use the Windows Malicious Software Removal Tool

The Windows Malicious Software Removal Tool helps you detect and remove active malware on Windows systems. This guide explains what the tool does, how to run it, how to read its reports, and when you should use it for extra security.

What Is The Windows Malicious Software Removal Tool?

The Windows Malicious Software Removal Tool identifies and removes specific high-risk malware families that target Windows devices. Microsoft updates it monthly and includes it on all supported versions of Windows 10 and Windows 11.

If the tool fails to install or update, you can review troubleshooting steps in this guide on the Windows Malicious Software Removal Tool Not Installing.

How The Windows Malicious Software Removal Tool Works

The tool scans your system for known active malware infections. It works as a cleanup utility, not a real-time antivirus replacement.

Update Windows to ensure you have the latest release of MSRT. Run the tool and choose the scan type. Wait for the scan to finish. Review the results and remove detected threats. Restart the system if the tool requests it.

If the tool uses a large amount of processor power while scanning, you can check this explanation of Microsoft Windows Malicious Software Removal Tool High CPU Usage.

How To Run The Windows Malicious Software Removal Tool

You can start MSRT manually at any time.

Press Windows + R, type mrt, and select OK.

Approve the User Account Control prompt. Select Quick Scan, Full Scan, or Customized Scan.

Select Next to begin the scan. Wait while the tool checks your system.

Read the results when the scan completes. Select View Detailed Results to see the full report.



When You Should Use MSRT Instead Of Windows Defender

Windows Defender provides full protection, but MSRT helps when you need an additional on-demand cleanup.

Use it after installing software from unknown sources. Use it when your PC behaves strangely or slows down. Use it when you want a quick secondary scan for reassurance. Use it when Windows Defender reports suspicious activity.

Download The Latest Windows Malicious Software Removal Tool

Manual downloads help when you troubleshoot offline systems or devices that do not receive updates.

Visit Microsoft’s official MSRT download page. Choose the version for Windows 10 or Windows 11. Select the correct 64-bit or 32-bit version. Download the installer. Run the file to open MSRT. Begin a scan after the interface loads.

How To Read The MSRT Log File

MSRT stores a detailed log of every scan in the Debug folder.

Press Windows + R, type notepad, and select OK. Select File then Open. Navigate to C:\Windows\Debug\MRT.log.

Open the file to view timestamps and detected threats.

If you notice a file called mrtstub.exe in your system, you can read this explanation of what mrtstub.exe Does During Windows Malicious Software Removal Tool Updates and why it appears on your drive.

FAQs

What malware does MSRT remove It targets high-risk, widespread malware families such as MyDoom, Blaster, and Sasser. Do I still need antivirus software if I use MSRT Yes. MSRT removes infections but does not monitor your system in real time. How often does Microsoft update the tool Microsoft releases a new version monthly through Patch Tuesday updates. Does MSRT run automatically Yes, Windows runs it silently after updates, but you can launch it manually when needed.

The Windows Malicious Software Removal Tool offers a quick and reliable way to clean active malware from your system. Run it whenever you want an extra layer of verification or when your PC behaves unusually, and keep it alongside a dedicated antivirus solution for complete protection.