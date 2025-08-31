Steam Age Verification not Working: 7 Quick Fixes

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Steam age verification not working, especially in the UK, usually comes from blocked cookies, Family View, strict privacy add-ons, or a stale Steam web cache. Use these steps in order for the fastest fix.

Before you start

If you’re in the Steam client, note that it uses a built-in browser separate from Chrome/Edge. You’ll clear that cache too.

Turn off any VPN and set system time/date to automatic. Incorrect region or clock breaks session checks.

If possible, test the same page in an incognito window to see if the issue is cookie-related.

1) Accept cookies and re-enter your DOB in a fresh session

Open the page in a private/incognito tab, accept site cookies, then enter your date of birth again. The age gate stores a cookie (often called birthtime) that validates your entry. If third-party cookies or strict browser modes are blocking it, the page will loop. Incognito isolates extensions and confirms if cookies are the blocker.

2) Clear Steam client web cache and cookies

In Steam, go to Settings → Browser or Web Browser → Delete Web Browser Cache → Delete All Browser Cookies, then restart Steam. The client’s embedded cache often holds a stale age gate or bad redirect. After restart, retry the page and enter your DOB once more.

3) Disable Family View and adjust content preferences

If Family View is enabled, some mature store pages are hidden regardless of age input. Turn off Family View with your PIN, then open Store Preferences and allow the restricted categories you need. Apply changes, restart Steam, and retry. If you don’t remember your PIN, recover it via your account email before proceeding.

4) Loosen privacy blockers and allow third-party scripts for Steam

Temporarily disable ad-blockers, anti-tracking extensions, Pi-hole/NextDNS filters, or “block third-party cookies” for Steam’s store. Many age gates load via auxiliary subdomains and can be silently blocked. Whitelist the store and login subdomains, reload the page, accept cookies, and retry the DOB prompt.

5) Fix time, region, and network quirks

Set system time and time zone to automatic, disable any VPN or proxy, and switch networks to compare. A mismatched clock or geolocation can fail token checks and keep re-showing the gate. If you’re on shared Wi-Fi with parental filters, test mobile data to rule out ISP-level blocking.

6) Sign out and back in, then try a different surface

Sign out of Steam, close the client, relaunch, and sign in again to refresh session tokens. If the client still loops, use a desktop browser; if the browser fails, try the client. Switching surfaces bypasses whichever cache or extension is causing the loop.

7) Nuke local webcache and reinstall only if needed

Close Steam. In your Steam data folder, delete the “webcache” and “httpcache” directories, then reboot and relaunch Steam. As a last resort, reinstall the Steam client without removing game content. This rebuilds the embedded browser environment that handles age checks.

Tips

Keep one browser profile clean of heavy privacy extensions for DRM or age-gated stores.

If the same page fails only on one account, check Family View and Store Preferences on that profile.

After fixes, wait 10–15 seconds on the store page before entering DOB to let scripts initialize.

FAQs

Do I need to upload ID for Steam’s age gate in the UK?

No. The standard store age gate uses a DOB prompt and cookies. ID is not typically required for browsing.

Why does the page keep refreshing after I enter my age?

A blocked or corrupt cookie is most likely. Clear cache/cookies, allow third-party scripts, and retry in a clean session.

It works in a browser but not in the Steam app. Why?

The client has its own cache. Clear Steam’s web cache and cookies, then restart the client.

Summary

Conclusion

The loop is almost always cookies, Family View, or Steam’s embedded web cache. Clean those up, confirm time/region, and the age gate should pass on the first try.