How to Return a Game on Steam in 4 Easy Steps

Wondering about how to return a game on Steam ? If a title isn’t what you expected, Steam makes the refund process simple. Here’s how to get your money back step by step.

How to Request a Refund on Steam?

1. Check Eligibility

Before you start, make sure your game qualifies for a refund:

Refunds are available within 14 days of purchase. You must have played the game for less than 2 hours. Some DLCs and in-game purchases may also qualify.

For details on returning add-ons, see this guide on how to refund DLC on Steam.

2. Open the Steam Help Page

Next, go to the official Steam support page to start the process:

Visit help.steampowered.com. Log in with your Steam account credentials.

Select the game you want to return from your recent purchases.

If you run into login or browsing problems, you may need to fix Steam age verification not working. Need to activate a key instead of requesting a refund? Learn how to redeem a code on Steam to add the game to your library.

3. Choose the Refund Option

Once on the game’s support page, you’ll see the option to request a refund:

Click “I would like a refund.” Select “I’d like to request a refund.”

Fill out the refund form with your reason.

4. Confirm Payment Method

Finally, confirm how you want your refund to be processed:

Choose whether you want the money returned to your Steam Wallet or the original payment method.

Submit your request. Wait for a confirmation email from Steam.

Why Steam Refunds Work This Way

The 14 day and 2 hour limit prevents abuse of the system while still giving users a fair chance to test their purchase. Steam usually processes refunds quickly, often within a few days.

FAQs

Can I return a game after 14 days? No. Refund requests made after 14 days are usually declined. How long does it take to get my money back? Steam refunds are typically processed within 7 business days. Can I refund a game I received as a gift? Yes, but the refund goes to the buyer’s payment method, not the recipient. Learn more in this guide on how to refund a Steam gift. Do refunds affect my Steam account? No, normal refunds do not affect your account standing. Abuse may lead to restrictions.

Conclusion

Returning a game on Steam is quick if you meet the refund rules. By checking eligibility, submitting your request, and confirming payment, you can get your money back with little effort. And if your situation involves DLCs or gifted games, the linked guides above will walk you through those cases too.