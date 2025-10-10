Surface Joins the Open Device Partnership to Advance Firmware Security

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft has announced that Surface is joining the Open Device Partnership (ODP). For the uninitiated, it’s an open-source initiative focused on creating a safer and more standardized foundation for modern devices.

The ODP aims to address long-standing firmware and system design issues by utilizing memory-safe programming languages, such as Rust, and incorporating hardware-rooted security features. For Surface, this move represents a major investment in the future of secure and reliable PC firmware.

As part of the collaboration, Surface is helping develop Patina, a Rust-based, UEFI-compatible firmware, alongside a new Secure Embedded Controller (EC) and a unified OS-EC interface to streamline communication between software and hardware.

For users, this means stronger protection, better consistency, and faster innovation across future Surface products. The approach also enhances supply chain transparency and ensures Surface devices are ready for upcoming hardware standards.

By joining ODP, Microsoft is not only improving Surface devices but also contributing to a broader open ecosystem that benefits hardware makers, software engineers, and consumers alike.