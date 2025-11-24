Switch New Outlook to Classic on Windows in Minutes

Many users open the new Outlook and prefer the classic interface because it feels faster and supports familiar tools. Switching back takes just a few steps and restores the layout most people rely on for productivity.

How Can I Switch New Outlook To Classic?

Switch new Outlook to classic

You can return to the classic Outlook desktop app anytime. The switch moves you back to the full desktop experience with better compatibility for features like custom email templates.

Open the new Outlook app. Look in the upper-right corner for the New Outlook toggle.

Turn the toggle off. Approve the confirmation pop-up. Wait a moment while the app closes. The classic Outlook desktop app opens automatically.

If you want to create formatted messages faster, check the guide on how to create an email template in the new Outlook.

Switch classic Outlook back to the new Outlook

If you want to try cloud sync and modern design again, you can enable the new Outlook with one switch.

Open the classic Outlook app. Find the Try the new Outlook toggle in the top-right corner.

Turn it on. Confirm when prompted. Outlook reloads with the new interface.

This version improves message handling, which helps when you follow tutorials like this guide on creating reusable Outlook email message templates.

When the toggle does not appear

Some accounts do not show the toggle due to outdated builds or administrator controls. Updating Outlook normally solves this issue.

Open classic Outlook. Go to File, then Office Account. Select Update Options, then Update Now.

Restart Outlook when the update finishes. If the toggle remains missing, your organization may restrict it.

After the update, the app restores compatibility with features such as Outlook read receipts.

FAQs

Why did Outlook switch to the new version automatically? A recent Windows update enables the new Outlook by default, so your app switched after updating. Does switching back remove my emails? No. Both interfaces use the same account, so your emails stay in place. Can I keep both versions? Yes. You can open the classic Outlook even when the new app stays installed. Why does classic Outlook feel quicker? Classic Outlook stores more data locally, which reduces loading time for many actions.

Switching from the new Outlook to the classic one helps you regain familiar tools and a smoother workflow. The toggle gives you full control, so you can return to the layout that works best for you. The linked guides offer extra help with templates, message features, and productivity improvements.