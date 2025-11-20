Simple Steps To Create An Email Message Template In Outlook

X INSTALL BY CLICKING THE DOWNLOAD FILE A message from our partner Fix Windows 11 OS errors with Fortect: Download Fortect and install it on your PC

Launch the tool and Start scanning to find broken files that are causing the problems

to find broken files that are causing the problems Right-click on Start Repair to fix issues affecting your computer’s security and performance Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Many Outlook users write the same messages every day and want a faster way to respond. A reusable email template helps you keep consistency and shorten your workflow. This guide shows you how to create, edit, and manage templates in Outlook.

How do I Create Email Message Template in Outlook?

1. Prepare Your Template Message

Here you prepare the message before saving it as a template.

Open Outlook. Select New Email.

Type the subject and body. Add placeholders you want to edit later.

2. Save the Email as a Template

This step saves the message as a reusable file.

Click File in the message window.

Select Save As. Choose Outlook Template (*.oft). Enter a clear file name. Click Save.

3. Access Your Template

You need to know where Outlook stores saved templates.

Select New Items in the Home tab. Choose More Items. Click Choose Form.

Select User Templates in File System.

Pick your template and click Open.

4. Edit and Send Your Template

You can adjust each template before sending it.

Replace placeholders with real details. Check for spelling or tone issues. Click Send.

You can learn more about saving and reusing email layouts in this guide on creating an Outlook email template which expands on template options in the new Outlook interface.

1. Open Your Existing Template

You must load the template before you update it.

Select New Items > More Items > Choose Form. Pick your saved template. Click Open.

2. Edit the Message

You can update any part of the template.

Add or remove details in the subject or body. Change formatting or placeholders.

Saving your changes ensures the latest version stays ready to use.

Click File. Select Save As. Choose Outlook Template (*.oft). Replace the file or save a new one.

What Is an Email Message Template in Outlook?

An Outlook email message template saves a pre written message you can reuse anytime. It keeps your communication consistent and reduces repetitive typing.

Best Practices for Outlook Templates

Use these tips to organize templates and edit them efficiently.

Keep messages short and easy to update.

Add clear placeholders.

Create folders for different categories.

Store templates in a shared location for team use.

Review templates often and refresh outdated details.

You can improve the structure of your reusable messages by studying well organized formats like the ones in this Outlook signature template guide which uses similar formatting principles.

FAQs

How do I find my Outlook templates? Open New Items > More Items > Choose Form and select User Templates in File System. Can Outlook use templates automatically? Yes. Outlook rules can send auto replies using a saved template. Does Outlook web support templates? Yes. Outlook web includes quick message templates under My Templates. Can I share templates with my team? Yes. Save templates in a cloud or shared network folder so everyone can access them.

Email templates improve your Outlook workflow and help you handle repetitive communication faster. When you save, update, and organize them well, you stay consistent across messages and reduce typing time.

If you want to automate responses even further, you can set rules and send auto replies using the steps explained in this guide on automatic replies in Outlook.