New Outlook Email Templates: How to Create, Use, and Edit

Creating email templates in the new Outlook app is a smart way to save time and maintain consistency when sending repeated messages. This guide will show you how to create, use, and manage templates easily.

How do I Manage Outlook Email Templates?

How to Create an Email Template in New Outlook

Creating templates in Outlook helps you send similar messages faster while keeping your tone and format consistent.

Open the new Outlook app on your Windows or Mac computer and sign in to your Microsoft account. Click New Mail at the top left to open a new message window.

Type the subject, message body, and add any formatting or attachments you want to include. Click the three dots (More actions) in the toolbar. Select My Templates from the menu.

In the sidebar, click + Template. Enter a name for your template and paste your message into the text box. Click Save to store your new template for future use.

For more customization tips, see this guide on Microsoft Outlook signature templates.

How to Use an Email Template in New Outlook

Once your template is saved, you can insert it into new messages with just a few clicks.

Click New Mail to open a blank message. Select the three dots in the message toolbar. Choose My Templates from the dropdown menu. Click the template name you created earlier. Let the template content automatically appear in your email. Edit any details such as recipient name or date. Click Send to deliver the message.



How to Edit or Delete a Template

You can easily manage existing templates if you need to update or remove them.

Open the My Templates sidebar. Hover over the template you want to change. Click the Edit (pencil) or Delete (trash) icon.

Make your changes or confirm deletion. Click Save to apply updates if you edited the template.

If you also want to automate responses, check out how to set up automatic replies in Outlook.

What Is an Email Template in Outlook?

An email template is a saved message you can reuse for similar emails such as updates, announcements, or follow-ups. It helps maintain consistency and saves time when writing frequently used messages.

Why Use Email Templates in Outlook?

Templates are perfect for anyone who sends repetitive emails and wants to stay efficient.

Save time by reusing frequently sent messages. Maintain consistent communication across your emails. Reduce typing errors and formatting inconsistencies. Improve productivity when handling repetitive emails. Keep your tone and structure uniform in professional correspondence.

FAQs

Can I use Outlook templates on the web version? Yes. Go to Outlook.com, start a new message, and open My Templates from the sidebar. Do Outlook templates include attachments? No. Templates only save text and formatting. Add attachments manually before sending. Can I share templates with teammates? Not directly. Copy the template text and share it with others to create their own. Why can’t I find My Templates in Outlook? If it is missing, go to Settings > Add-ins and ensure the My Templates add-in is enabled.

Conclusion

Creating an email template in the new Outlook takes only a few minutes and can save hours in the long run. Once you set up your templates, you can send consistent, professional emails quickly and efficiently.

To keep your inbox organized and make the most of your templates, read this full guide on how to organize emails in Outlook.