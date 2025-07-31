Temp Folder in Windows 11: Location, Access & Cleanup Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

The Temp folder in Windows 11 stores temporary files used by the system and apps. These files can accumulate and affect performance or storage. Learn where to find it, how to access it, and how to safely delete its contents.

Where Is the Temp Folder in Windows 11?

There are two main Temp folders in Windows 11:

User Temp Folder:

C:\Users\<YourUsername>\AppData\Local\Temp

System Temp Folder:

C:\Windows\Temp

To open the user Temp folder quickly:

Press Win + R Type %temp% and press Enter

To access the system-wide folder, you need admin rights:

Press Win + R Type C:\Windows\Temp and press Enter

How to Access the Temp Folder in Windows 11

1. Using Run

Press Win + R

Type %temp% or C:\Windows\Temp

or Hit Enter

2. Using File Explorer

Open File Explorer

Paste the desired path in the address bar – %temp%

Press Enter

3. Fix “Access Denied” Errors

If you can’t access the Temp folder, follow this guide:

👉 Windows Temp Folder Access Denied

How to Safely Delete Temp Files in Windows 11

Removing temporary files can free up space and improve performance.

Method 1: Via Settings

Go to Settings > System > Storage

Click Temporary files

Select items and hit Remove files

Method 2: Manually from Temp Folder

Open %temp% or C:\Windows\Temp

or Press Ctrl + A to select all

to select all Press Shift + Delete to permanently remove them

More details here:

👉 Windows 11: Delete Temporary Files Guide

Method 3: Using Disk Cleanup

Press Start and search for Disk Cleanup

and search for Select drive C:

Check Temporary files and click OK

Why Clearing Temp Files Helps

Frees up disk space

Speeds up system processes

Removes leftover data from uninstalled programs

Can fix app crashes and bugs

FAQs

What is the purpose of the Temp folder in Windows 11?

It stores temporary data needed during installations, updates, or runtime operations.

Is it safe to delete everything in the Temp folder?

Yes. Windows won’t let you delete essential files that are in use.

Why do I get access denied to the Temp folder?

You may need administrator rights. Follow this fix: Access Denied Solution

Related articles: