Temp Folder in Windows 11: Location, Access & Cleanup Guide

How to

Reading time icon 3 min. read

Calendar icon Published on

by Radu Tyrsina 

published on

Share this article

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

The Temp folder in Windows 11 stores temporary files used by the system and apps. These files can accumulate and affect performance or storage. Learn where to find it, how to access it, and how to safely delete its contents.

Where is Temp Folder in Windows 11

Where Is the Temp Folder in Windows 11?

There are two main Temp folders in Windows 11:

  • User Temp Folder:
    C:\Users\<YourUsername>\AppData\Local\Temp
  • System Temp Folder:
    C:\Windows\Temp

To open the user Temp folder quickly:

  1. Press Win + R
  2. Type %temp% and press Enter

To access the system-wide folder, you need admin rights:

  1. Press Win + R
  2. Type C:\Windows\Temp and press Enter

How to Access the Temp Folder in Windows 11

1. Using Run

  • Press Win + R
  • Type %temp% or C:\Windows\Temp
  • Hit Enter

2. Using File Explorer

  • Open File Explorer
  • Paste the desired path in the address bar – %temp%
  • Press Enter

3. Fix “Access Denied” Errors

If you can’t access the Temp folder, follow this guide:
👉 Windows Temp Folder Access Denied

How to Safely Delete Temp Files in Windows 11

Removing temporary files can free up space and improve performance.

Method 1: Via Settings

  • Go to Settings > System > Storage
  • Click Temporary files
  • Select items and hit Remove files

Method 2: Manually from Temp Folder

  • Open %temp% or C:\Windows\Temp
  • Press Ctrl + A to select all
  • Press Shift + Delete to permanently remove them

More details here:
👉 Windows 11: Delete Temporary Files Guide

Method 3: Using Disk Cleanup

  • Press Start and search for Disk Cleanup
  • Select drive C:
  • Check Temporary files and click OK

Why Clearing Temp Files Helps

  • Frees up disk space
  • Speeds up system processes
  • Removes leftover data from uninstalled programs
  • Can fix app crashes and bugs

FAQs

What is the purpose of the Temp folder in Windows 11?
It stores temporary data needed during installations, updates, or runtime operations.

Is it safe to delete everything in the Temp folder?
Yes. Windows won’t let you delete essential files that are in use.

Why do I get access denied to the Temp folder?
You may need administrator rights. Follow this fix: Access Denied Solution

Related articles:

Radu Tyrsina

Radu Tyrsina Shield

Radu Tyrsina has been a Windows fan ever since he got his first PC, a Pentium III (a monster at that time). For most of the kids of his age, the Internet was an amazing way to play and communicate with others, but he was deeply impressed by the flow of information and how easily you can find anything on the web. Prior to founding Windows Report, this particular curiosity about digital content enabled him to grow a number of sites that helped hundreds of millions reach faster the answer they're looking for.

User forum

0 messages