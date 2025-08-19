Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 Launches October 21 with Fabien Storylines

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Paradox Interactive and The Chinese Room have announced the release date for Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2. The long-awaited RPG will arrive on October 21, marking the end of years of delays and development hurdles.

The news came during Gamescom’s Opening Night Live showcase, alongside fresh gameplay insights.

One of the biggest reveals centers on the Malkavian clan. While players cannot make Phyre, the game’s protagonist, a Malkavian, the bloodline still plays a crucial role. Phyre shares their head with Fabien, a disembodied Malkavian detective.

At certain points, players will control Fabien in sequences set in a moody, neo-noir version of 1920s Seattle. His fractured perception of reality adds a surreal layer, making detective work feel like solving puzzles between truth and delusion.

Bloodlines 2 will also launch with multiple editions, each packing extras. The Santa Monica Memories cosmetic pack brings nostalgic touches from the original game, letting players decorate Phyre’s apartment.

That’s nort all; the Shadows & Silk DLC, which unlocks two additional clans: the manipulative Lasombra and the alluring Toreador. Both offer new playstyles that add variety beyond the main storyline.