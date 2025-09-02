Wealthsimple Not Working: Quick Fix Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Is your Wealthsimple app not working? In this guide we will show you quick steps to fix it so you can get back to using your account smoothly.

How can I fix Wealthsimple if it is not working?

1. Check your internet connection

Restart your Wi Fi router and modem. Reconnect your device to the internet. Run a speed test to confirm the connection is stable.

Switch between Wi Fi and mobile data to test both. Contact your internet provider if problems continue.

Open your device settings. Go to Apps and select Wealthsimple. Tap Storage, then Clear Cache and Clear Data.

Reopen the app and sign in again. If it still fails, uninstall and reinstall the latest version.

3. Check your payment method

Open the Wealthsimple app or web version. Go to the payment methods section. Confirm your card details are correct and not expired. Remove and re add the card if needed. Contact your bank if payments still fail.

FAQs