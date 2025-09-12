How to Fix 9anime Not Working (Quick Solutions)

When 9anime stops working, it’s usually due to browser settings, cache issues, or adblockers. Try these solutions one by one.

What Can I Do if 9anime Is Not Working?

1. Disable Adblockers on Your Browser

Adblockers often interfere with streaming websites. Here’s how to disable them and test 9anime again.

Open Chrome and click the Adblocker extension at the top-right corner. Toggle it off or choose Pause.

Restart the browser and reload 9anime.

2. Clear Browser Cookies and Cache

Corrupted cookies or cached files can prevent 9anime from loading properly. Follow these steps to clear them.

Click the three-dot menu in your browser. Go to More tools > Clear browsing data.

Choose All time, select Cookies and Cached images, then hit Clear data.

Outdated browsers may not support the site correctly. Try updating or switching to another browser.

Update Chrome, Firefox, or Edge to the latest version. If the issue persists, try Opera GX which is optimized for streaming and anime.

For Chrome-specific issues, see this guide on fixing 9anime not working on Chrome.

4. Check Internet Connection

A weak or unstable internet connection can also block streaming. Test your connection with these steps.

Restart your router and wait 1–2 minutes. Switch between Wi-Fi and mobile data. Run a quick speed test to confirm stability.

If videos freeze often, check this fix for 9anime keeps buffering.

5. Try a VPN

In some regions, 9anime is restricted. Using a VPN can bypass these blocks.

Install a reputable VPN app. Connect to a server outside your country. Reload 9anime and check if the site works.

FAQs

Why is 9anime not loading? It usually happens due to browser cache, adblockers, or regional restrictions. Does 9anime work without VPN? Yes, but in some countries you’ll need a VPN to bypass blocks. Can an adblocker stop 9anime videos? Yes. Adblockers can block the video player scripts. Disable them to test. Which browser is best for 9anime? Opera GX and Chrome are most reliable, especially for video streaming.

Conclusion

If 9anime is not working, disabling adblockers, clearing cache, or switching browsers usually resolves it. A VPN can also help in restricted regions.

