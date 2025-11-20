What Is the Pause Key on a Keyboard and How It Works
Pause key helps you stop or freeze system output on Windows devices. It often pairs with the Break key and appears on full sized desktop keyboards. In this guide we’re going to show you all you need to know about it, so let’s get started.
What Is the Pause Key?
The Pause key tells Windows to stop updating the current screen. It helps users freeze text, check device information, or trigger shortcuts like Pause Break. On some laptops, the key works differently because manufacturers often use function layers, similar to how function key lock behaves in Windows 11. Learn more here: Windows 11 function key lock guide.
Where You Find It
Most external keyboards place the Pause key near Print Screen or above the arrow cluster. Many laptops hide it behind a function shortcut.
What It Does
The Pause key stops scrolling content on command line tools. It also triggers the System Properties window when used with other keys.
Common Uses of the Pause Key
Open System Properties
Follow these steps to open your device information quickly.
Freeze Terminal Output
Use these steps to stop scrolling text during long commands.
- Run a long command in Command Prompt.
- Press Pause to freeze output.
- Press any key to resume scrolling.
Trigger Pause Break Functions
Try these steps to use Pause Break features in legacy apps.
- Check the settings of the app or game.
- Look for Pause or Break bindings.
- Press the assigned key to activate the action.
Pause Key on Laptops
Laptop makers remove the dedicated Pause key on many modern models. They rely on dual function keys instead, which can lead to shortcut issues when the Windows key stops responding. You can fix that here: unlock the Windows key.
Typical Shortcuts
Use these common laptop combos to access Pause functions.
- Press Fn plus P on some Lenovo laptops.
- Press Fn plus B on some HP models.
- Check your keyboard row for secondary labels.
Alternatives When You Do Not Have a Pause Key
You can still pause output or reach system details even without a dedicated Pause key. Some users disable the Windows key by mistake which affects Pause Break shortcuts. You can manage this properly here: disable the Windows key.
Use On Screen Keyboard
Use these steps to access a virtual Pause key.
- Press Windows plus R.
- Type osk and press Enter.
- Click Pause on the on screen layout.
Use PowerShell or CMD Controls
Use this method to pause output directly from the command line.
- Open PowerShell.
- Type pause and press Enter.
- Press any key to continue.
Use App Shortcuts
Try these steps to assign custom pause actions inside apps.
- Open the settings menu.
- Look for keyboard shortcuts.
- Assign a new binding that performs the same task.
FAQs
It freezes screen output and opens the System Properties shortcut when used with Windows.
Manufacturers remove rarely used keys to save space and rely on function combos.
Most apps expose custom pause or break shortcuts inside settings.
Conclusion
The Pause key still offers quick ways to view system details or stop console output. Even when your keyboard lacks a physical key, Windows provides strong alternatives through software tools, function shortcuts, and on screen keyboards.
