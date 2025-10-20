Snapchat Is Down Right Now: Here’s Why It’s Not Working & How to Fix

Yes, Snapchat is down and not working right now for millions of users worldwide. The app is experiencing a major outage that prevents users from sending snaps, viewing stories, or even logging in.

Image credit: Rishaj Upadhyay | Windows Report

At the time of writing, users are facing the following issues:

Snaps failing to send or getting stuck on “Sending…” or “Failed – Tap to retry error” as seen above.

Messages and group chats not loading

Snap Maps not showing friends’ locations

Snap Scores failing to update

Login errors and blank home screens

Delays in notifications or failed content uploads

The problem isn’t limited to a few regions. Reports have come in from the US, UK, Europe, and parts of Asia, confirming this is a global outage.

Why is Snapchat not working right now?

The issue isn’t with Snap itself but with Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud platform that powers many of Snapchat’s backend systems.

A major AWS outage has hit Amazon’s North Virginia data centers (US-EAST-1), causing increased error rates and downtime across multiple services. This disruption has led to cascading failures, affecting not just Snapchat but also:

Roblox

Fortnite

Prime Video, Alexa, and Ring

Canva

Duolingo

Venmo and Coinbase

AWS confirmed problems with core systems like EC2 and DynamoDB, both critical for app data and user sessions. Until Amazon fully restores service, Snapchat and other platforms may continue to behave unpredictably.

How to fix Snapchat not working right now?

While the issue is mainly on Amazon’s end, you can still try these troubleshooting steps to rule out local problems:

Check Downdetector to see if others are reporting similar issues. Fully close and reopen the app, sometimes sessions recover after AWS services stabilize. Clear the app’s cache by going to Snapchat settings > Clear Cache > Restart the app. This helps remove broken temporary data. Switch between Wi-Fi and mobile data to rule out network issues. Update Snapchat by going to the App Store or Play Store and ensure you’re on the latest version. If the AWS outage persists, there’s nothing to fix locally, the issue lies with the cloud infrastructure itself.

FAQs

Is Snapchat down for everyone? Yes. It’s a widespread outage caused by Amazon Web Services affecting multiple platforms. When will Snapchat start working again? Amazon is investigating and working to restore services, but there’s no official ETA yet. Can I lose my Snaps or streaks? Unlikely. Your data and streaks are stored on Snapchat’s servers and should remain intact once systems are back online. Are other apps down too? Yes, Roblox, Fortnite, Alexa, Venmo, Canva, and several others are also affected by the AWS failure.

Bottom line

Snapchat isn’t broken, infact, the entire AWS network outage is the cause. Amazon is working on a fix, but until the servers stabilize, you may experience login issues, message delays, or failed snaps.