Windows 10 Users to See Windows 11 Upgrade Banners More Often

If you’re still running Windows 10, you’ll soon notice something impossible to ignore. Here, we’re talking about a full-screen banner, reminding you that it’s time to move on. Folks at Windows Latest spotted these banners after the August 2025 Patch Tuesday update.

The frustrating part is that these upgrade banners are appearing more often, urging users toward Windows 11. So, when and where will you see these banners? Well, you’ll typically see the pop-up right after installing updates and restarting your PC.

Even if you dismiss them, sadly, they reappear for most Windows 10 users. Microsoft has made it clear that the end of support for Windows 10 arrives on October 14, 2025, and the reminders are only going to get louder.

As usual, Microsoft highlights the risks of not upgrading to Windows 11. Once support ends, no more technical help or security updates will be available. The pop-up offers a one-click path to install Windows 11, or, if you’d rather wait, an option to schedule the upgrade.

There’s even a “Keep Windows 10” button at the bottom, though choosing it doesn’t stop the annoying Windows 11 ad campaign. And if you click to stay on Windows 10, you’ll be greeted with a slideshow showcasing Windows 11’s features, from AI tools to modern design updates.

In short, it’s Microsoft’s way of reminding you what you’re missing, even as you hit decline. The company also updated its documentation earlier this month. As October 14 approaches, expect these reminders to become a familiar part of your Windows 10 experience.