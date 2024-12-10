Windows 11 can be officially installed on unsupported PCs but there is a trick

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Windows 11 has been the talk of the town ever since Microsoft announced its release. However, many users have been concerned about the compatibility of their devices with the new operating system.

In a new support page, the Redmond-based tech giant has now clarified that devices not meeting the minimum system requirements for Windows 11 will not receive updates. The company has also provided guidelines for installing Windows 11 on unsupported PCs.

Microsoft clearly states that installing Windows 11 on a device that does not meet the minimum system requirements is not recommended. If users still choose to install it on such a device, they will do so at their own risk. The company says that there is a chance that the device might not function correctly due to compatibility issues or other issues.

The Redmond-based tech giant suggests users check if their Windows 10 device meets the Windows 11 minimum system requirements before installing the new OS. The company has released the PC Health Check app, which checks the device’s compatibility and provides details on steps to make the device meet the minimum system requirements.

When Windows 11 is installed on an unsupported PC, a watermark is added to the Windows 11 desktop. Notifications in Settings might also indicate that the requirements are not met.

If a user experiences issues on a device that doesn’t meet the minimum system requirements for Windows 11, Microsoft recommends returning to Windows 10. The company has provided a step-by-step guide on re-reverting to Windows 10. However, Microsoft notes that the user can only revert to Windows 10 within 10 days of upgrading to Windows 11.