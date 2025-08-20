Windows 11 Canary Build 27928 Is Here With Battery Icon Rollback & Settings Migration

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Microsoft has released Windows 11 build 27928 to the Canary Channel, and while the update brings meaningful improvements, it also comes with a small reversal. The redesigned battery icons that debuted in build 27802 have been disabled for now, though Microsoft confirms they’ll return in a future flight.

More Control Panel features move to Settings app

The biggest change this build focuses on is the continued migration of legacy Control Panel items into the modern Settings app. Time and language options have been also moved:

Additional clocks can now be added from Settings > Time & language > Date & time, with support for showing them in the taskbar tooltip and Notification Center.

Users can now switch time servers directly in Settings.

Date and time formatting, including custom AM/PM symbols, has been consolidated under Date & time.

Number and currency formats, along with the option to enable Unicode UTF-8, are now part of Language & region.

Language and region settings can now be copied to the system account, welcome screen, or new user profiles.

Bug fixes across Windows 11

The latest Build 27928 also addresses a wide set of bugs. Microsoft fixed crashes linked to dao360.dll and textinputframework.dll, squashed File Explorer preview glitches, and resolved issues where taskbar previews would stop responding.

That’s not all; login reliability has been improved as well, reducing instances of white screens or missing UI elements after sleep. Moreover, Live captions, Settings stability when adding security keys, and Group Policy Editor errors have also been corrected.

That said, not everything has been fixed yet, as Microsoft warns that Storage > Temporary files may still hang when scanning. On top of that, past Windows installations might not display. Some users may also notice more frequent DWM crashes causing black flashes.

Microsoft has also squashed incorrect drive colors in File Explorer’s dark mode and cases where opening Command Prompt from the Run dialog defaults to Windows Console Host instead of Windows Terminal. In a related Windows 11 news, Microsoft has released emergency OOB update to fix reset and recovery issues trigged by August Patch Tuesday update.