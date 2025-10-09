Windows 11 Canary Build 27965 Fixes Auto-hiding Taskbar & Red Video Bug

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft released Windows 11 Insider Build 27965 in the Canary channel. And it fixes some of the most frustrating issues from past Canary builds. If you have been annoyed by the auto-hidden Taskbar bug, upgrading to Insider Canary Build 27965 will ease your headache a bit.

Many users reported that the Taskbar used to auto-hide, leaving the system tray to remain visible even when it shouldn’t. After updating the system to the latest build, clicking on an app preview now brings Taskbar to the foreground.

The update also resolves a strange video playback glitch that caused videos and games to appear tinted red on some systems. That’s not all; protected Blu-ray and streaming playback through HDCP-enabled apps now performs normally again.

While these may sound like small fixes, they directly improve daily reliability. As you may know, a sticky Taskbar or distorted video can ruin productivity and streaming experiences. By addressing these core behaviors, Microsoft is streamlining Windows 11’s visual consistency ahead of future 25H2 features.

Not to forget, the aforementioned fixes come alongside the new, scrollable Start menu redesign and developer upgrades like the Edit tool. Moreover, Microsoft has also integrated Phone Link directly into the Start Menu for faster cross-device sync. This update will massively benefit users who juggle between phone and PC.