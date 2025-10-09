Windows 11 Integrates Phone Link Directly into Start Menu for Faster Cross-device Sync

Users juggling between phone and PC will find the update helpful

Microsoft has expanded Windows 11’s cross-device integration in Canary Insider Build 27965 by embedding Phone Link right into the Start menu.

As announced by Microsoft, the new toggle appears beside the search bar, giving users one-tap access to messages, notifications, and recent photos from their Android device.

Rather than opening the standalone Phone Link app, the feature surfaces quick actions inside the Start menu itself. You can now respond to messages, manage calls, or drag recent files between devices more easily.

The change streamlines how Windows interacts with Android phones. It turns the Start menu into a more dynamic hub rather than a static launcher. Users juggling between PC and phone workflows, like replying to texts or transferring screenshots, will find the experience more seamless.

This cross-device sync lands alongside the redesigned Start menu layout, new developer tools like Edit, and fixes related to Taskbar issues.