Windows 11 Finally Fixes Update and Shutdown Bug After 2 Years

by Milan Stanojevic 

update and shutdown fixed

A long-running issue with the “Update and shutdown” feature in Windows 11 is finally getting fixed. After two years of user complaints, Microsoft has resolved the bug in the latest Dev Channel build 26220.6760.

You can read more about the full list of changes in the official Windows Insider Blog post.

Microsoft Finally Fixes Long-Standing Windows 11 Shutdown Bug

Windows 11 Shutdown Bug Explained

The problem caused the “Update and shutdown” option to restart the PC instead of turning it off completely. While not every user was affected, many reported that the system ignored the shutdown command and performed a reboot instead.

Microsoft never detailed the root cause behind the behavior, but the company has now quietly fixed it in the recent preview release.

If you are already testing Dev builds, you might also notice that recent updates brought refinements to the OS. For instance, KB5065797 improves File Explorer’s dark mode and addresses several taskbar glitches.

Official Confirmation from Microsoft

According to the official Windows Insider Blog, the fix is included in the latest Dev build notes:

“Fixed an underlying issue which could lead ‘Update and shutdown’ to not actually shut down your PC after.”

This confirms that the problem, which persisted for nearly two years, has finally been addressed.

Microsoft is also making other behind-the-scenes improvements. The recent KB5065797 preview update now lets you name your user folder during setup, and another update improves security by blocking local account tricks during installation.

Fix Currently Limited to Dev Channel

For now, the fix is only available to users running Windows 11 Insider Dev build 26220.6760. Microsoft is expected to roll it out to the Beta and Release Preview channels soon, before it becomes part of a stable Windows 11 update.

While this may not be a groundbreaking feature, it’s a small but long-awaited quality-of-life improvement that many users have been hoping for.

