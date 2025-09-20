Microsoft: Windows 11 KB5065426 & KB5064081 trigger DRM/HDCP playback issues

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Microsoft rolls out updates regularly to improve Windows 11 with fixes, features, and security patches. But as with any software, things can sometimes go south. The latest September 2025 Patch Tuesday update (KB5065426) is one of such cases, which has triggered DRM-protected playback issues for some users.

In its Windows Release Health dashboard, Microsoft officially confirmed (via Neowin) that the issue stems from last month’s KB5064081 update. The bug specifically affects apps that use the Enhanced Video Renderer (EVR) with HDCP enforcement or DRM for digital audio.

The issue was confirmed yesterday | Image credit: Microsoft

As a result, some Blu-ray and Digital TV apps may now throw copyright errors, freeze during playback, or show black screens. Thankfully, streaming services remain unaffected, as they don’t rely on the same rendering pipeline.

Although Enhanced Video Renderer (EVR) has largely been replaced by the newer Simple Video Renderer (SVR), many physical media and broadcast apps still depend on it. That means users who rely on discs or TV tuners are effectively locked out of their own licensed content, which is understandly quite frustrating.

For now, Microsoft has not released any fix for the issue, and only recommends delaying updates if affected. We hope Microsoft patches the issues in the future updates. If there’s any update on this issue, we’ll update this article.