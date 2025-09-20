Microsoft: Windows 11 KB5065426 & KB5064081 trigger DRM/HDCP playback issues

No fix in sight yet

News

Reading time icon 2 min. read

Calendar icon Published on

by Rishaj Upadhyay 

published on

Share this article

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Windows 11 25H2 update feature banner

Microsoft rolls out updates regularly to improve Windows 11 with fixes, features, and security patches. But as with any software, things can sometimes go south. The latest September 2025 Patch Tuesday update (KB5065426) is one of such cases, which has triggered DRM-protected playback issues for some users.

In its Windows Release Health dashboard, Microsoft officially confirmed (via Neowin) that the issue stems from last month’s KB5064081 update. The bug specifically affects apps that use the Enhanced Video Renderer (EVR) with HDCP enforcement or DRM for digital audio.

The issue was confirmed yesterday | Image credit: Microsoft

As a result, some Blu-ray and Digital TV apps may now throw copyright errors, freeze during playback, or show black screens. Thankfully, streaming services remain unaffected, as they don’t rely on the same rendering pipeline.

Although Enhanced Video Renderer (EVR) has largely been replaced by the newer Simple Video Renderer (SVR), many physical media and broadcast apps still depend on it. That means users who rely on discs or TV tuners are effectively locked out of their own licensed content, which is understandly quite frustrating.

For now, Microsoft has not released any fix for the issue, and only recommends delaying updates if affected. We hope Microsoft patches the issues in the future updates. If there’s any update on this issue, we’ll update this article.

More about the topics: 24h2, Update error, Windows 11, Windows Update

Rishaj Upadhyay

Rishaj Upadhyay Shield

News Editor

Rishaj is a tech writer who has been writing professionally for over four years, with a passion for Android, Windows, and all things tech. He initially joined Windows Report as a tech journalist and is now taking over as a news editor. When he's not breaking the keyboard, you can find him cooking, or listening to music/podcasts.

User forum

0 messages