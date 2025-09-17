Windows 11's latest Insider build 26100.6718 (24H2) & 26200.6718 (25H2) fixes update error 0x80070002, Blue-ray playback issues & more

The builds have been released under the same KB update from last week

Microsoft has released Windows 11 Insider Builds 26100.6718 and 26200.6718 for version 24H2 and 25H2, respectively. Both builds have been released under same KB5065789 update from last week.

Microsoft notes that in the new builds, it has fixed 0x80070002 error while installing Windows 11 builds. Many Insiders ran into this issue when trying to install preview builds, leaving devices unable to complete updates.

Today’s release also fixes problems triggered after the August KB5064081 update. Some users reported that protected content were refusing to play across Blu-ray, DVD, and digital TV apps. That playback issue has now been fixed in the new builds, allowing media apps function normally again.

For those on laptops, Microsoft corrected the taskbar battery icon bug. The icon sometimes failed to show charging status, even when the device was plugged in. After this update, battery indicator works as intended.

If you ran into crashes while opening Settings > System > Storage or drive properties in File Explorer, this release restores stablity while checking drive information.

Moving on, Microsoft added support for Certificate Revocation List (CRL) partitioning in Windows Certificate Authorities with this build. Last but not least, Microsoft has also announced that the Click to Do’s table detection feature will rollout in future builds.