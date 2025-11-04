Windows 11 Latest Canary Build 27982 Revamps Lock Screen, Widgets, and File Sharing

Microsoft has just released Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 27982 to Canary Channel users, and it’s a feature-packed update that redefines how you personalize and share on Windows.

First let’s talk about the revamped lock screen experience. The familiar “Weather and more” panel is now being replaced by interactive widgets, allowing you to add, remove, and rearrange information tiles such as Weather, Sports, and Watchlist.

The setup can be customized through Settings > Personalization > Lock screen, and Microsoft says more suggested widgets will surface automatically to help you discover useful ones.

Image: Microsoft

Speaking of widgets, they are also getting a complete makeover. The latest Canary Build 27982 brings multiple dashboards to organize your widgets into distinct spaces. Besides that, a new left-hand navigation bar makes it easier to switch between dashboards or open the Discover feed without clutter.

Another notable addition in this update is a smarter way to share files. A new drag tray appears when you start dragging a file from File Explorer or your desktop, showing shortcuts to compatible apps or the “More” option to open the full Windows Share menu. It’s a small tweak, but it makes the process noticeably faster and smoother.