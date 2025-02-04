Windows 7 Extended Kernel: How to Download & Use

These tools will let you run modern software on Windows 7

by Milan Stanojevic 

windows 7 extended kernel

Since Windows 7 has been retired for a while, many are looking for ways to run modern apps on it, and the solution comes in the form of Windows 7 Extended Kernel.

What is Windows 7’s extended kernel?

This is a community-driven project that tries to patch Windows 7 kernel with newer APIs that would allow Windows 7 to run modern software.

How to download and install Windows 7 Extended Kernel?

1. Visit dotexe page

  1. Visit the Dotexe download page and select the latest version.
    extended kernel v4 download
  2. Open the downloaded archive.
  3. Extract the files.
    extract to
  4. Run install.bat and follow the instructions.

2. Use VxKex

  1. Visit the VxKex GitHub page.
  2. Download the release version of KeXSetup.
    kexsetup_release
  3. Once the file is downloaded, run it and follow the instructions on the screen.

While there’s no Windows 7 Extender Kernel ISO, you’ll need to download Windows 7 ISO and install it before trying to use these tools.

While these tools are available on GitHub and the online community deems them safe, keep in mind that they aren’t supported by Microsoft, so you’re using them at your own risk.

Now that you can run modern apps on Windows 7, the question remains can you use Windows 7 forever? We have a guide that answers this question, so don’t miss it.

