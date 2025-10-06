How to Fix Windows 7 Not Genuine Error (Simple Steps)

If you see the message “This copy of Windows is not genuine,” your Windows 7 failed to validate its license. Follow these quick methods to remove the warning and restore full functionality.

How to Fix Windows 7 Not Genuine Error?

1. Use the Command Prompt to Reset Activation

You can remove the error message by resetting activation through Command Prompt.

Click Start and type cmd in the search bar. Right-click Command Prompt and choose Run as administrator. Type slmgr -rearm and press Enter.

Wait for the confirmation message, then restart your computer. The not genuine notification should disappear after reboot.

For more ways to access elevated privileges, see how to log in as Administrator on Windows 7.

This Windows update is often responsible for triggering the “not genuine” message.

Open Control Panel.

Click View installed updates on the left.

Locate Update for Microsoft Windows (KB971033). Select it and click Uninstall. Restart your PC after the process completes.

3. Check Your Product Key Status

You can verify whether your Windows license is still active using a simple command.

Press Windows + R to open the Run dialog. Type slmgr /xpr and press Enter. A pop-up will appear showing if your Windows is permanently activated. If not, re-enter your valid product key.

Need help locating your activation code? Follow this guide on how to find your Windows 7 product key.

4. Reactivate Windows with a Genuine Key

If activation files were corrupted or lost, reactivate your system manually.

Go to Control Panel → System and Security → System.

Scroll down and click Change product key. Enter your valid Windows 7 product key. Click Next and follow the activation steps.

If the issue keeps returning after updates, you can temporarily disable them.

Open Control Panel and choose Windows Update. Click Change settings in the sidebar. Choose Never check for updates and click OK. Restart your computer to apply the change.

6. Verify the Fix

After restarting, check if the activation issue is gone.

Right-click Computer and select Properties. Scroll to the bottom of the window. Under Windows activation, you should see “Windows is activated.”

If your system still has issues, a full reset can help. Learn more in this guide on how to factory reset Windows 7.

FAQs

Why does Windows 7 say it’s not genuine? It usually happens after a system update or hardware change that affects license verification. Can I use Windows 7 without activation? You can, but some features will be disabled and you will see recurring reminders. Does reinstalling Windows fix this problem? Yes, but you will still need a valid product key to complete activation after reinstalling. What happens if I ignore the not genuine message? Ignoring it can disable personalization options, restrict updates, and cause system instability.

Conclusion

The “Windows 7 not genuine” message can be removed by using Command Prompt or uninstalling update KB971033. Always make sure your Windows license is genuine and activated to avoid future issues. For additional help, use the linked guides for administrator access, product key recovery, and system reset options.