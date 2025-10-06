Fix Windows 7 Not Showing WiFi Networks Fast

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Having trouble connecting to WiFi on Windows 7 because no networks appear? This issue often occurs due to disabled adapters, outdated drivers, or corrupted network settings. Follow the steps below to restore your wireless connection quickly.

How to Fix Windows 7 Not Showing WiFi Networks?

1. Enable the Wireless Adapter

Sometimes, the WiFi adapter is disabled manually or after an update.

Click Start and open the Control Panel.

Select Network and Sharing Center.

Click Change adapter settings on the left panel.

Right click your Wireless Network Connection and choose Enable. Wait a few seconds, then check if WiFi networks appear.

Learn more about setting up your network connection in this guide on how to set up Internet in Windows 7.

2. Restart WLAN AutoConfig Service

This Windows service manages all WiFi connections. Restarting it can restore visibility to nearby networks.

Press Windows + R, type the following, and press Enter: services.msc Scroll down and locate WLAN AutoConfig. Right click it and select Properties.

Set Startup type to Automatic, then click Start.

Click Apply and OK, then close the window. Restart your PC and check the available networks.

If the service restarts but WiFi still does not appear, check this full guide on Windows 7 not connecting to the internet.

Outdated or corrupt network drivers often cause connectivity issues.

Press Windows + R, type the following, and press Enter: devmgmt.msc Expand the Network adapters section. Right click your wireless adapter and choose Update Driver Software. Select Search automatically for updated driver software. If no update is found, choose Uninstall, restart your PC, and let Windows reinstall it automatically.

Once your drivers are updated, see how to properly connect to WiFi in Windows 7 to confirm that the issue is resolved.

4. Reset Network Settings via Command Prompt

Resetting the network configuration helps if system settings are corrupted.

Click Start, type cmd, right click Command Prompt, and select Run as administrator. Enter the following commands one by one, pressing Enter after each:

netsh winsock reset netsh int ip reset ipconfig /release ipconfig /renew ipconfig /flushdns

Restart your computer and check if WiFi networks now appear.

FAQs

Why is my WiFi not showing up in Windows 7? This usually happens when your wireless adapter is disabled, drivers are outdated, or the WLAN service is not running. How do I know if my WiFi adapter is working? Open Device Manager and check for your adapter under Network adapters. If it has a yellow warning icon, reinstall or update the driver. Can a virus cause WiFi networks to disappear? Yes, certain malware can interfere with network settings. Run a full system scan using a trusted antivirus program. What if my WiFi works on other devices but not on this PC? If other devices connect fine, the issue is likely with your PC adapter, drivers, or network configuration. Try the steps above or connect using a USB WiFi adapter.

Using a USB WiFi adapter can restore connectivity on a troubled PC. Should Windows 7 fail to detect the adapter, follow this USB not recognized in Windows 7 guide to reinstall drivers and reenable ports.

Conclusion

If Windows 7 is not showing WiFi networks, enabling the adapter, restarting WLAN AutoConfig, and updating drivers usually resolve the issue. As a last resort, reset your network settings to restore wireless connectivity.