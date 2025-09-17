WWE 2K25's Attitude Era Superstars DLC Pack Released: New Superstars, Price, Hall of Legends Expansion & More

The final DLC, the Saturday Night’s Main Event Pack, will release in November

The long-awaited Attitude Era Superstars Pack for WWE 2K25 is now available across all major platforms including PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch 2, and PC via Steam.

This pack was launched today, September 17, 2025, and is part of WWE 2K25’s post-launch DLC rollout.

What the WWE 2K25 DLC Attitude Era Pack Includes?

The WWE 2K25 DLC adds five hugely popular WWE stars from the Attitude Era: Billy Gunn, D’Lo Brown, Mark Henry, Road Dogg, and Victoria.

Besides new Superstars, the pack features over 50 new moves and taunts plus MyFACTION cards for each character. You can buy it standalone, or as part of the WWE 2K25 Season Pass / Deadman Edition / Bloodline Edition.

WW2K DLC Release Time

While 2K hasn’t specified an exact hour (like “midnight local” or a UTC unlock time), announcements indicate the pack is already released in relevant regional digital stores as of today.

Hall of Legends Expansion & Additional Content

Besides the Attitude Era Pack, the Hall of Legends expansion also launches today. It brings WWE Hall of Famers Goldberg and Nikki Bella, and a new Hall of Legends Arena in The Island mode. Additionally, you get extra creation parts, and quest content, with available in-game for 50,000 VC.

Attitude Era Superstars Pack Price

The Attitude Era Superstars Pack costs $9.99 / €9.99 / £7.99 when purchased separately. If you own the Season Pass, Deadman or Bloodline Editions, it’s already included.

What’s next?

The final DLC, the Saturday Night’s Main Event Pack, will release on November 12, 2025. It will feature Jesse Ventura, “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff, Tito Santana, Junkyard Dog, and Sid Justice.