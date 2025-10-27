Xbox Reportedly Prepping Partner Preview in November and Two Follow-Up Events

Xbox has been going through a rough patch lately. From layoffs to game cancellations and mounting scrutiny over its strategy, the Xbox team appears to be shifting the conversation back to what truly matters for gamers.

Last week, Phil Spencer confirmed that the next-gen Xbox will be first-party. The remarks came right after Sarah Bond hinted at Xbox being a more curated and premium experience in the near future.

Now, according to Windows Central’s sources, Microsoft is gearing up for a trio of major events over the coming months that will showcase its commitment to first-party content and cross-platform gaming.

It all begins on October 28 with the IGN ID@Xbox Showcase, where you’ll come across fresh indie titles, their trailers, and Xbox Play Anywhere releases. Next comes the November Xbox Partner Preview, which will reportedly highlight third-party collaborations built around Xbox Play Anywhere support.

On December 11, The Game Awards kicks off, where Xbox is expected to announce new reveals and fresh gameplay for upcoming first-party blockbusters such as Fable, State of Decay 3, and possibly new surprises from inXile or MachineGames.

Finally, January’s Developer_Direct will reportedly offer deep dive into Forza Horizon 6, Halo: Campaign Evolved, and Gears E-Day, which are all timed with Xbox’s 25th anniversary celebrations.

Given the scheduled lineup of events and Microsoft’s presence in all of them, it looks like Xbox isn’t fading; it’s holding its ground for what’s ahead.