Xbox PC App Finally Lets Arm-Based Windows 11 PCs Download & Play Games Locally

Microsoft is rolling out a welcome upgrade for Arm-based Windows 11 PCs, giving them a big boost in gaming. With the latest Xbox PC app update, users can now download and play games locally, a feature that’s been missing until now.

This means that Xbox Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on Arm devices suddenly have access to a much larger library of playable titles.

In the announcement post, the Xbox and Windows teams say they’re working together to make sure as many games as possible run smoothly. Well, they’re not stopping here; more updates are planned in the coming months to release even more titles into the “fully compatible” category.

As of now, the feature is available only to Windows Insiders who are also signed up for the PC Gaming Preview via the Xbox Insider Hub. It’s easy to join, by the way.

You can install the Hub from the Microsoft Store, log in with your gaming account, opt into “PC Gaming” under the Previews tab, then check for app updates. If you’re in, you should see version 2508.1001.27.0 or higher.

Microsoft says the rollout will happen in stages, so not everyone will see it at once. If you do get it, they want your feedback; just use the “Feedback” option in the app’s settings. For Arm-based Windows 11 users, this is a big step toward finally making these devices proper gaming machines.