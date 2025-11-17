Xbox's 2025 Partner Preview Event Announced for November 20

X INSTALL BY CLICKING THE DOWNLOAD FILE A message from our partner Fix Windows 11 OS errors with Fortect: Download Fortect and install it on your PC

Launch the tool and Start scanning to find broken files that are causing the problems

to find broken files that are causing the problems Right-click on Start Repair to fix issues affecting your computer’s security and performance Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

As previously reported, Microsoft has finally confirmed that its next Partner Preview showcase will go live this Thursday, November 20. The broadcast, according to an Xbox Wire post, will highlight upcoming games from major third-party studios, including IO Interactive, Tencent, and THQ Nordic.

Microsoft also says that everyone can expect several new reveals and fresh Game Pass updates. The event will feature a first look at new content for 007 First Light, an extended gameplay trailer for the dark fantasy title Tides of Annihilation, and an updated look at Reanimal.

According to the announcement post, all titles from the Xbox Partner Program will be Xbox Play Anywhere. In other words, players can use the same purchase across consoles, PC, and supported handhelds.

Microsoft additionally says that the Partner Program showcase will focus mainly on global partner updates. That includes release date news, new gameplay drops, and world premieres of unannounced projects. Jennifer English, who voices Gwendolyn in Tides of Annihilation, will narrate the event.

You can tune in to Xbox’s YouTube channel, Twitch, TikTok, or regional Xbox channels to stream the Partner Preview event on November 20 at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET / 6 pm UK. Worth noting that YouTube will offer the show in 4K/60fps, while other platforms stream in 1080p.

What’s interesting is that the Xbox Partner Program will include live subtitles in 10+ languages, with more options added on YouTube after the event. An audio-described version and ASL-supported stream will also be available.

For anyone unable to watch live, a full recap will be published immediately after the broadcast, along with deep dives on select titles via Xbox Wire. Xbox encourages co-streamers; however, it warns that automated copyright systems may affect content that includes licensed music.