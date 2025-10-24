How to Use Agent Ransack on Windows 11 to Find Files Fast

Agent Ransack is a free, advanced file-search tool for Windows 11 that helps you find files faster and more accurately than the built-in File Explorer search. It is lightweight, supports detailed search filters, and displays results instantly.

Learn how to download, install, and use Agent Ransack effectively to locate any file on your PC.

How to Use Agent Ransack on Windows 11?

What Is Agent Ransack?

Agent Ransack is a file search utility developed by Mythicsoft. It is known for its speed, regular expression support, and the ability to preview text inside files. Many power users prefer it over Windows Search because it scans live data in real time instead of relying on indexed results.

If you want to know more about how Windows Search works, see our complete guide on how to search in Windows 11.

How to Download and Install Agent Ransack on Windows 11

Follow these steps to get Agent Ransack installed:

Visit the official Mythicsoft Agent Ransack page. Click Download and select the latest Windows 11-compatible version.

Run the downloaded installer. Choose your preferred language and accept the license agreement. Click Next through the setup wizard and select your install directory. When prompted, choose whether to add Agent Ransack to the context menu. Click Finish to complete the installation.

Once done, you can launch Agent Ransack from the Start Menu or by right-clicking any folder.

How to Search for Files Using Agent Ransack

To find a file quickly:

Launch Agent Ransack. In the File name field, type part or all of the file name you want to find.

Use wildcards like * or ? for broader searches. In Look in, choose the drive or folder to search. (Optional) Click Options to refine your search by date, size, or attributes. Press Start or hit Enter to begin searching. View matching files in the results pane below.

You can double-click any result to open it instantly or right-click to view its location in File Explorer. If you are using built-in search tools, you can learn how to use special characters in Windows Explorer searches to improve accuracy.

How to Search for Text Within Files

Agent Ransack can also search file contents, which is useful for developers and researchers.

Open Agent Ransack. In the Containing text box, type the exact word or phrase you want to locate.

Tick Match case or Regular expression if needed. Set your search folder in the Look in box. Click Start to scan all files for that text. Use the Preview panel to view the matching text snippet without opening the file.

This helps you pinpoint the right document even if you forget its name.

How to Customize Agent Ransack Settings

You can tailor the interface and performance:

Open the Tools menu.

Select Configuration. Choose General to change themes or fonts. Go to Search to modify default file filters. Click OK to save your preferences.

If your search settings ever behave strangely, you can reset Windows Search settings to restore normal behavior.

Why Use Agent Ransack Over Windows Search

It is faster for non-indexed, on-demand searches.

Supports regular expressions and precise filters.

Allows text preview within documents.

Does not rely on Windows indexing service, saving CPU and RAM.

Can be integrated into the right-click menu for quick access.

For anyone managing many files, this makes Agent Ransack an essential productivity tool.

FAQs

Is Agent Ransack free for personal use? Yes, Agent Ransack is completely free for personal and commercial use. Can I use Agent Ransack to find hidden files? Yes, as long as you enable “Include hidden files” in the search options. Does Agent Ransack work on Windows 10 and Windows Server? Yes, it supports all modern versions of Windows, including Windows 10 and Server 2022. Is there a paid version of Agent Ransack? Yes. FileLocator Pro is the premium version with advanced indexing and scripting features.

Conclusion

Agent Ransack is a powerful replacement for Windows Search, offering deeper customization, advanced filtering, and content-based scanning. Whether you need to find a lost document or search through large text archives, it delivers precise results every time. With just a few setup steps, you can significantly improve how you search files on Windows 11.