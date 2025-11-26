Amazon Alexa App for PC: Download and Setup Steps

X INSTALL BY CLICKING THE DOWNLOAD FILE A message from our partner Fix Windows 11 OS errors with Fortect: Download Fortect and install it on your PC

If you want to control Echo devices from your desktop, you can download and install the Amazon Alexa app with ease. Windows 10 and Windows 11 support the app through the Microsoft Store, so let’s see how to install it.

How to Install the Amazon Alexa app for PC?

1. How to download the Amazon Alexa app for PC

The safest way is to install Alexa from the Microsoft Store so you always get the official Amazon version.

Press Windows plus S and type Microsoft Store. Open Microsoft Store and select the search box.

Type Amazon Alexa and select the official app. Click Get to download it.

Wait for the installation to finish.

If the app does not appear in your Store or refuses to download, see this fix: Alexa app not downloading on Windows 11.

2. How to set up the Alexa app on your PC

Once the app is installed, you can use it by doing the following:

Open Amazon Alexa from the Start menu. Select Get Started. Sign in with your Amazon account. Choose whether to enable hands free mode. Grant microphone permissions. Follow the on screen steps to sync your Echo devices.

Why this method works

Installing through the Microsoft Store ensures compatibility checks, official updates, and fewer installation errors. Alternative download sources often cause setup loops and missing dependencies.

If you plan to link Alexa with external audio devices, this guide may help: How to connect Alexa to a stereo receiver.

To avoid setup bugs, check out this troubleshooting guide if your Alexa app gets stuck during setup.

What the Alexa PC app does

The Alexa Windows app lets you use voice commands, sync reminders, manage skills, and control smart home devices directly from your PC. You can interact with Alexa even without an Echo device.

FAQs

Can I install the Amazon Alexa app on Windows 10? Yes. The app supports both Windows 10 and Windows 11 through the Microsoft Store. Why is Alexa missing from the Microsoft Store? Your region setting may hide it. Go to Settings, then Time and Language, then Language and Region, and set your region to United States or United Kingdom. Does Alexa work without an Echo speaker? Yes. You can use lists, reminders, routines, and skills directly from your PC. Is the Alexa PC app free? Yes. The app is free in the Microsoft Store.

Installing the Amazon Alexa app for PC is simple when you use the Microsoft Store and follow the guided setup. If you encounter download issues, setup freezes, or need help connecting Alexa to hardware, the linked resources above provide quick solutions.