Apple Reportedly Developing In-House "Answer Engine" to Power Smarter Siri & Safari

Apple hasn't backdown from its AI efforts

by Rishaj Upadhyay 

Apple renews talks with OpenAI on a potential deal to bring AI features to new iPhones

Apple is reportedly building a homegrown AI “answer engine” that could one day power smarter searches inside Siri, Safari, and other services.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the company has formed a new internal team named “Answers, Knowledge, and Information” to lead the effort.

Well, it seems Apple wants more control over how its devices answer user questions, without depending entirely on partners like OpenAI or Google.

Apple wants to create a system that can deliver web-based answers in a conversational format, similar to ChatGPT or Google’s AI Overviews.

The answer engine might launch as its own app or sit quietly behind the scenes in existing Apple services. Either way, it’s meant to boost Apple’s AI capabilities from within, especially as its current Siri upgrade, powered by ChatGPT, continues to face delays.

Apple is also hiring aggressively for this initiative. Job listings point to a need for engineers with backgrounds in search algorithms and engine development.

That’s a signal the company wants to build more than just a surface-level chatbot. It’s aiming for something that can truly understand and pull data from across the web.

