6 Best PC Games Under 10 GB to Install and Play

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Best PC Games Under 10 GB are ideal for gamers with limited storage. These titles pack deep gameplay in a compact size, without compromising the quality of your gaming sessions.

These games range from tactical shooters to story-driven RPGs and indie favorites. They’re perfect for gamers on modest PCs, SSD storage constraints, or Steam Deck users. You’ll find many of them also featured in lists like the top Windows 10 games and best Windows 8 games for lightweight systems.

Top Compact PC Games That Take Less Than 10 GB

Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes is a cinematic tactical-stealth action game developed by Konami and directed by Hideo Kojima. It serves as an immersive prequel to Phantom Pain, offering polished graphics and stealth mechanics.

The PC version installs at approximately 7.5 GB, striking a balance between graphics fidelity and file size. It’s ideal for stealth fans or players on mid-range PCs.

Game Highlights:

High-quality cinematic cutscenes and soundtrack

Deep stealth gameplay with multiple infiltration routes

Get it on Steam Page

Fallout: New Vegas is an open-world role‑playing game by Obsidian Entertainment and Bethesda. It’s widely praised for its story, choice-driven quests, and modding community.

The core game with essentials installs at around 9 GB. It’s a rich RPG experience without the typical massive install footprint. Fans of the genre will also enjoy browsing through Windows 8 RPG games for similar lightweight options.

Game Highlights:

Branching quests and multiple endings

Extensive mod support for enhanced gameplay

Get it on Steam Page

DmC: Devil May Cry, developed by Ninja Theory and published by Capcom, is a fast-paced hack‑and‑slash action game. It reboots the classic DMC series with modern visuals and intense combat.

Install size is about 9.2 GB. The fluid combos and stunning visual style make it perfect for action lovers with limited disk space. If you’re into this style, don’t miss the roundup of the best hack-and-slash games on Windows platforms.

Game Highlights:

Stylish combat with deep combo mechanics

Vibrant environments and memorable boss fights

Get it on Steam Page

Ace Combat 7, by Bandai Namco, is an aerial combat flight simulator featuring cinematic dogfights and a dramatic story campaign.

It weighs in at roughly 9.8 GB on PC. Players enjoy immersive flight systems with accessible controls and a thrilling narrative.

Game Highlights:

Realistic flight physics and dynamic weather effects

Compelling storyline with cinematic missions

Get it on Steam Page

The Tiny Bang Story is a charming point‑and‑click puzzle adventure by Colibri Games. It features hand‑drawn art and relaxing hidden‑object gameplay.

It installs at around 8.5 GB, despite its modest gameplay and it includes HD assets. Perfect for casual players and fans of indie experiences.

Game Highlights:

Gorgeous visuals with relaxing puzzle pace

Non-verbal storytelling and soothing soundtrack

Get it on Steam Page

Worms Armageddon by Team17 is a classic turn‑based strategy artillery game with cartoony worms battling across destructible landscapes.

The PC version remains under 8 GB, even decades later. It’s lightweight, supports multiplayer, and gets periodic updates, ideal for nostalgia seekers and a great companion to other Windows 8 games known for low system requirements.

Game Highlights:

Multiplayer chaos with community custom maps

Humor-rich weapon variety and cartoony gameplay

Get it on Steam Page

💡 Best PC Games Under 10 GB Install Tips

Install games on an SSD for faster load times, especially Ground Zeroes and Fallout. Clear 20 GB of space beforehand to handle patches and future updates.

❓ Frequently Asked Questions

How do I find games under 10 GB on Steam? Use Steam’s advanced filters: click “SIZE ON DISK,” then select “7–10 GB.” Will these games run on low-end PCs? Yes, most run fine on mid‑range hardware. Ace Combat 7 benefits from a good GPU; others are lightweight. Can I mod Fallout: New Vegas with limited space? Yes. Focus on essential mods only; tools like LOOT help optimize load order and file size.

🧾 Final Take

If you are looking for the best PC games under 10 GB, the games above apply perfectly to your search and storage criteria. These games range from stealth epics to cozy puzzles, each offering rich experiences without hogging storage. Perfect for gamers on tight disk budgets or portable systems.