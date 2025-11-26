Best Black Friday Deals on Gaming Headsets to Grab Right Now

Black Friday is around the corner, and we have handpicked some of the best deals on Xbox headsets available on Amazon right now. Whether you want spatial audio, cross-platform compatibility, or a simple budget upgrade, these deals offer something for every type of gamer.

Disclaimer: These deals are accurate as of publishing, but prices and availability can change by the time you read this.

Best Black Friday 2025 Gaming Headset Deals You Can Grab Now

Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gen 2 Headset (56% off)

If you are looking for a compatible Xbox gaming headset that is available within a tight budget, the Recon 200 Gen 2 from Turtle Beach is a perfect pick for you. Its lightweight, comfortable design and 40mm audio drivers ensure that you can enjoy longer gaming sessions without any discomfort and compromise in audio quality. Additionally, it’s officially licensed for Xbox and known for strong mic clarity at an entry-level price.

Black Friday Deal | Grab now on Amazon for $26.49 (was $59.95)

Ozeino Gaming Headset (46% off)

The Ozeino Gaming Headset delivers immersive 7.1 surround sound for PC, PS4/PS5, Xbox, Switch, or mobile. Its noise-canceling mic reduces background chatter, while LED lights and plush over-ear cushions boost comfort and gaming vibe. A solid pick for budget players wanting surround audio across multiple platforms.

Black Friday Deal | Grab now on Amazon for $16.14 (was $29.90)

RYR Wireless Gaming Headset (42% off)

This wireless headset boasts Bluetooth 5.3 and 3D surround sound, with rotatable earmuffs and a noise-canceling microphone. It’s compatible with Xbox, PlayStation, Mac, and more. If you’re looking for a wireless gaming headset within a tight budget, this might be the right choice for you.

Black Friday Deal | Grab now for $40.36 (was $69.99)

HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset (41% off)

It is one of the popular wired headsets known for comfort and balanced sound, thanks to memory foam ear pads and a sturdy aluminum frame. The headset is compatible with PC, consoles, and more.

Black Friday Deal | Grab now for $47.50 (was $79.99)

Razer BlackShark V2 X Xbox Gaming Headset (30% off)

The Razer BlackShark V2 X Xbox Gaming Headset offers clear, immersive audio with its 50 mm drivers and impressive noise-isolating earcups. It’s often praised for its lightweight build and comfortable fit for long sessions. The cardioid mic delivers clean voice capture, and the 3.5 mm jack makes it great for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PC, and Switch gamers looking for solid performance at a budget-friendly price.

Black Friday Deal | Grab now on Amazon for $34.99 (was $49.99)

Xbox Wireless Gaming Headset (20% off)

Xbox’s first-party wireless headset supports Dolby Atmos, features an auto-mute mic, and connects seamlessly to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. It’s often lauded for punchy bass and a comfortable fit, and is ideal for anyone who wants premium features without the premium price.

Black Friday Deal | Grab now on Amazon for $96 (was $119.99)

Razer Kraken Gaming Headset (15% off)

The Razer Kraken delivers strong gaming audio with its 50 mm drivers, offering immersive bass and clear directional sound ideal for shooters and action titles. Its lightweight aluminum frame and cooling-gel ear cushions keep sessions comfortable even after hours. A retractable noise-isolating mic and wide cross-platform support make it a solid all-rounder for PC, console, or mobile gamers.

Black Friday Deal | Grab now on Amazon for $67.99 (was $79.99)

Turtle Beach Recon Spark Gaming Headset (20% off)

It is a lightweight wired headset with 40 mm speakers, a flip-up mic, and 3.5 mm jack support that works across Xbox Series X|S, PS5/PS4, PC, and mobile. You can expect great audio quality and simple plug-and-play convenience, which is ideal for casual gaming or cross-platform use.

Black Friday Deal | Grab now on Amazon for $39.99 (was $49.99)

That’s all we have for now, we’ve you’ve picked from the list above. If you did, do let us know in the comments below. Happy Thanksgiving!!