Quick Steps to Set Up a Local Printer on Windows 11

Installing a local printer on Windows 11 is a straightforward process, whether you’re setting up a brand new device or reconnecting an existing one. This guide will walk you through each step to ensure a smooth and easy printer setup.

How to Install a Local Printer on Windows 11?

1. Prepare Your Printer and PC

Before starting the installation process, make sure that:

Your printer is powered on. Your printer is properly connected to your PC using either a USB cable or through your local network (Wi-Fi or Ethernet).

For full steps on setting up a Wi Fi device from scratch, see our guide on adding a wireless printer in Windows 11.

2. Install Printer via Settings

Follow these steps to install your printer via the Settings app:

Press Windows + I to open the Settings app. In the Settings app, click on Bluetooth & devices from the left sidebar.

Select Printers & scanners.

Click on Add device. Windows will automatically search for available printers connected to your PC.

From the list of detected devices, select your printer. If your printer isn’t listed, click The printer that I want isn’t listed to manually add it by entering its details. Windows will automatically install the necessary drivers for the printer. Once the installation is complete, your printer will appear under Printers & scanners.

If you want more control over queued jobs and drivers, you can install Print Management in Windows 11 and manage printers from a central console.

Troubleshoot Printer Installation

If your printer doesn’t appear or fails to install, try the following steps:

Ensure the printer is correctly connected to your PC via USB, Ethernet, or Wi-Fi. Double-check the cables and the network settings if you’re using a wireless printer. Restart both your PC and printer. Sometimes, this can resolve installation issues. Visit the printer manufacturer’s website to download and install the latest drivers for your printer model. After installing the new drivers, try adding the printer again. Run the built-in printer troubleshooter: Go to Settings > Update & Security > Troubleshoot .

> > . Click on Additional troubleshooters and select Printer .



and select . Follow the on-screen instructions to detect and resolve issues.

If your printer still doesn’t appear, you can follow the steps in this guide to find printers in Windows.

Conclusion

Installing a local printer on Windows 11 is simple and can be completed in just a few minutes. By following these steps, you’ll have your printer set up and ready to use. If you encounter any issues, troubleshooting steps like checking connections, updating drivers, and running the built-in troubleshooter can help resolve common problems.

