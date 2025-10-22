Click to Do Gets Copilot Powers with Translation, Tables, and AI Prompts in Latest Windows 11 Builds

The AI feature now understands tables and offers unit conversions

by Rishaj Upadhyay 

Microsoft is rapidly updating Click to Do experience in Windows 11 to make it one of the smartest tools. With the latest Build for 24H2 and 25H2 (26100.7015 and 26200.7015) under KB5067036, Click to Do now connects directly with Copilot, adding contextual AI prompts, translations, and new productivity actions.

Click to Do lets you take instant actions from text or content on-screen. You can now type custom prompts directly into a Copilot-powered box, sending both your input and selected content for analysis. The system even suggests AI-generated prompts below, powered by Microsoft’s local Phi Silica API.

You can also translate text instantly when Windows detects a different language. The translation result appears right inside the Copilot app, supporting English, Spanish, and French.

Click to Do also understands tables. Highlighting one table now shows a new “Convert to Excel” option. It can copy, share, or export tables to Microsoft Excel instantly, provided you have a Microsoft 365 subscription.

There’s support for unit conversions, freeform selections, and even Live Persona Cards from Microsoft 365. Tap Win + Click on an email address, and you’ll see that person’s profile card appear without switching apps.

All these changes are coming alongside improvements to Start Menu as well as support for Fluid Dictation in Voice Access. If you want to learn more about changes, check Microsoft’s announcement here.

