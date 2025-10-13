Close All Open Tabs Fast on Any Device

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

f you often browse with dozens of tabs open, your system can slow down or lag. The quickest solution is to close all open tabs at once. Here’s how to do it on every major browser and device.

How to Close All Open Tabs?

Close All Open Tabs on Windows (Chrome or Edge)

1. Use the Browser Menu

Follow these steps to close every tab from the main menu.

Click the three dots at the top right corner. Select Exit or Close all tabs.

Confirm if prompted.

2. Use a Keyboard Shortcut

Use this shortcut to close all tabs instantly.

Press Ctrl + Shift + W to close all tabs at once. Alternatively, press Alt + F4 to close the entire browser window.

If Chrome tabs refuse to close, see this fix: Chrome tab not closing.

Close All Open Tabs on Firefox

On Windows and Mac

Use Firefox’s menu to close all tabs quickly.

Click the menu button in the top right. Select Exit (Windows) or Quit Firefox (Mac).

All open tabs will close automatically.

Close All Open Tabs on Mac (Safari or Chrome)

1. From the Menu Bar

Use the File menu to close all tabs in one action.

Click File at the top of the screen. Select Close All Tabs or Quit Browser.



2. Use Keyboard Shortcuts

Run these shortcuts to close the current window’s tabs.

In Safari, press Command + Q to quit, or Command + W repeatedly to close tabs. In Chrome, press Command + Shift + W to close all open tabs in the current window.

If Chrome shuts tabs when you click, read: Chrome closes tab when clicked.

On Android and iPhone

Close every tab from the tab overview.

Tap the tab icon (numbered square). Tap the trash can or Close All Tabs. Confirm to close every tab.

Close All Open Tabs on Android

Shut all Chrome tabs from the tabs menu.

Tap the Tabs icon. Tap the three dots at the top right. Select Close all tabs.



Want a confirmation before closing many tabs? See: Chrome ask closing multiple tabs.

Close All Open Tabs on iPhone or iPad

1. On Safari

Use the Tabs button to clear all open pages.

Tap the Tabs icon at the bottom. Tap and hold Done. Choose Close All [number] Tabs.

2. On Chrome

Finish all sessions from the tab switcher.

Tap the Tabs button at the bottom. Tap Edit. Select Close All Tabs.

Why You Should Close Tabs Regularly

Closing all open tabs frees memory, improves speed, and reduces battery drain while keeping your workspace tidy.

FAQs

How do I close all tabs with one click? Use Ctrl + Shift + W on Windows or Command + Shift + W on Mac. Does closing all tabs delete my history? No. History remains until you clear it manually. Can I reopen all closed tabs later? Yes. Press Ctrl + Shift + T on Windows or Command + Shift + T on Mac. Why don’t I see a “Close all tabs” option? Update your browser. Some versions hide it in settings or the tabs view.

Conclusion

Learning how to close all open tabs keeps your devices fast and clutter free. Use the menu options or shortcuts above to clear everything in seconds.