Copilot will include context-aware information when summarising or creating content

The enhancement will be added to Copilot in August.

Microsoft Copilot is revolutionizing how users draft content by introducing advanced context-aware features.

Annoounced in a recent entry to the Microsoft 365 Roadmap, this enhancement allows users to reference additional resources seamlessly while creating or editing content, leading to more accurate and contextually enriched outputs.

So what does this mean? Well, traditionally, drafting with Copilot meant working directly with the content selected within the document. With this new approach, Copilot expands its capabilities by integrating contextual resources beyond the active text.

For example, if external documents or references are available, Copilot intelligently incorporates relevant details, making sure that the final draft aligns with the broader purpose and tone of the document.

Here’s what the entry says:

Just like when you’re using Copilot to draft content on a blank line in your document, you can reference resources that provide context in addition to the content you’ve selected in your document.

This enhancement is set to be released in August in Microsoft 365, and it will impact Copilot across all platforms.

Speaking of Copilot, the newly released Copilot Gaming Experiences enhance the AI model to produce personalized podcasts and AI-generated video games.