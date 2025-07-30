Dropbox to Shut Down Passwords App by October 2025

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Dropbox has announced it will phase out its password manager, Dropbox Passwords, with the full shutdown scheduled for October 28, 2025. The company says it’s shifting focus to strengthen other parts of its core product, and is recommending users begin moving their saved credentials to other platforms.

The phase-out will happen in stages. Starting August 28, the app will enter a view-only mode, and autofill will be disabled. Two weeks later, on September 11, the mobile app will stop working entirely. By the final cutoff in late October, all saved passwords and payment data will be permanently deleted.

Dropbox recommends 1Password as a secure alternative and has provided tools to export login and payment details as a CSV file. For the smoothest experience, users are encouraged to export their data using the browser extension before the deadline. Once deleted, Dropbox says, the data cannot be recovered.

For business teams, each member must export their data individually. Admins can track usage within the admin console and are encouraged to notify their teams about the upcoming changes as early as possible. Dropbox will also send app and email reminders closer to each milestone.

Despite the shutdown, Dropbox says data remains fully encrypted during the transition. Users are urged to save exported data to secure devices and avoid unprotected storage.