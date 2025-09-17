Dying Light: The Beast Release Date, Time & Confirmed Platforms

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Techland has confirmed that Dying Light: The Beast won’t keep fans waiting any longer. After racking up pre-orders in millions, the game studio has confirmed that the upcoming game will officially release (and globally) on September 18, 2025. In other words, you won’t have to wait just because you live in some other region.

Dying Light: The Beast release time by region

Image: Techland

The game launches globally at 4:00 PM UTC. For those wondering what that means locally, here’s a quick breakdown:

US (Eastern Time): 12:00 PM

12:00 PM US (Pacific Time): 9:00 AM

9:00 AM UK (BST): 5:00 PM

5:00 PM Europe (CEST): 6:00 PM

6:00 PM Japan (JST): 1:00 AM (September 19)

1:00 AM (September 19) Australia (AEST): 2:00 AM (September 19)

Platforms confirmed for Dying Light: The Beast at launch

Dying Light: The Beast will rekease day-one across PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. Techland has also hinted that the release is identical across all platforms, so there’s no waiting period for console or PC players.

What to expect next

The Dying Light: The Beast will launch as Techland’s most ambitious content drops yet. Yiu can expect new storylines, advanced parkour mechanics, and expanded co-op play. With the simultaneous rollout throughout the globe, exoect servers to be buzzing the moment the clock strikes release time.