How to Enable USB-C Charging on Windows 11 (Quick Steps)

USB-C charging is convenient and fast, but it may not always work by default on every Windows laptop. If your USB-C port isn’t charging your device, you can enable it and fix related issues with a few simple steps.

How to Enable USB-C Charging on Windows 11?

1. Check if Your Device Supports USB-C Charging

Before making any changes, make sure your device actually supports charging via USB-C.

Look for a small battery icon or lightning bolt symbol next to the USB-C port. Open your manufacturer’s documentation or website and confirm if Power Delivery (PD) is supported. If your USB-C port doesn’t support PD, you can’t use it for charging.

2. Enable USB Power Delivery in BIOS

You can turn on USB-C charging at the hardware level by enabling it in your BIOS.

Restart your computer and press F2, Del, or Esc during startup to enter BIOS. Navigate to Advanced Settings or Power Management.

Look for USB Power Delivery or USB-C Charging. Set the option to Enabled and save changes. Exit BIOS and let your PC restart.

Outdated drivers can prevent your system from recognizing or delivering power through the USB-C port.

Press Win + X and choose Device Manager.

Expand Universal Serial Bus controllers. Right-click USB Root Hub (USB 3.0) or any USB Type-C entry. Select Update driver > Search automatically for drivers.

Restart your PC after updates finish.

4. Check Power Adapter and Cable

The problem might not be your laptop but the charger or cable itself.

Use the original charger that came with your device. Make sure your USB-C cable supports Power Delivery (PD). Try another compatible USB-C cable to rule out damage. Avoid cheap third-party cables that may not support charging.

5. Use the Right USB-C Port

Some laptops include multiple USB-C ports, but only one may support charging.

Look for the lightning bolt icon to identify the correct port. Plug in your charger and confirm the charging icon appears on the taskbar. If charging doesn’t start, switch to a different port to test.

6. Enable USB Selective Suspend (Optional)

Windows can suspend USB ports to save power, which sometimes affects charging.

Press Win + S, type Edit power plan, and open it.

Click Change advanced power settings.

Expand USB settings > USB selective suspend setting. Set both On battery and Plugged in to Enabled. Click Apply and then OK.

What Is USB-C Charging?

USB-C charging allows laptops and devices to receive power through the same reversible USB-C port used for data transfer or display output. It relies on Power Delivery (PD), a protocol that adjusts voltage and current for safe, fast charging. Not all USB-C ports support PD, so verifying compatibility is essential.

FAQs

Why is my USB-C port not charging my laptop? It might not support Power Delivery, or USB-C charging could be disabled in BIOS. Updating drivers often fixes this. Can I charge my laptop with any USB-C cable? No. You need a USB-C cable rated for Power Delivery that matches your laptop’s wattage requirement. Does Windows 11 support USB-C charging natively? Yes, but only if your hardware supports it. Windows 11 manages power delivery once BIOS and drivers are configured. Can I use my phone charger to charge my laptop via USB-C? Only if it provides sufficient power output, typically 45W or higher. Low-wattage chargers may not work.

Conclusion

If USB-C charging isn’t working on your Windows 11 laptop, enable USB Power Delivery in BIOS, update your drivers, and use a proper PD-rated cable and charger. If you misplace your charger, here’s how to find a replacement laptop charger that’s fully compatible with your device.