How To Use Enhance Audio On Windows 11 For Clearer Sound

Windows 11 includes a built in Enhance audio feature that boosts clarity and improves overall sound output with a single toggle, and in this guide we’re going to show you how to use it.

How to Use Enhance Audio on Windows 11?

Enable the Enhance audio feature

Follow these steps to turn on the enhancement toggle.

Right click the taskbar sound icon. Select Sound settings.

Choose your output device. Scroll to Enhance audio.

Switch it On.

You can also view more ways to adjust audio quality through guidance on how to improve sound quality.

Access More sound settings

Open this menu when you need to confirm device support.

Go to Settings > System > Sound. Select More sound settings.

Double click your output device. Open the Enhancements or Advanced tabs. Verify the Enhance audio option is available.







If you need help finding the device panel, you can follow a guide on how to open sound settings.

FAQs

What does Enhance audio do in Windows 11 It boosts clarity, balances volume levels, and corrects frequency ranges to create cleaner audio without manual tuning. Why do I not see the Enhance audio toggle Your audio driver may not support this feature. Opening More sound settings helps you confirm whether your device includes enhancement options. Does Enhance audio work on headphones and speakers Yes. The feature affects whichever output device you select in the Sound settings menu. Can Enhance audio fix low volume issues It often helps by raising lower signals, but extremely quiet output can also relate to app volume levels or driver support.

Enhance audio offers an easy way to improve sound quality on Windows 11 with minimal setup. Turning it on increases clarity, balances frequency levels, and produces a fuller output for most devices. Opening the advanced sound menu helps you confirm support, and once enabled, the feature provides an immediate upgrade to everyday listening. For deeper control over your sound profile, you can also learn how to change sound settings in Windows 11.