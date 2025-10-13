How to Open Sound Settings in Windows 11 (Step-by-Step Guide)

Learn how to open Sound Settings in Windows 11 using several simple methods. Whether you want to switch audio devices, fix sound problems, or manage your microphone, these quick steps will get you there fast.

How to Access Sound Settings on Windows 11?

1. From the Settings App

This is the most direct method for opening the Sound Settings.

Press Windows + I on your keyboard. Click System from the left sidebar. Select Sound on the right side.

You can now manage your output and input devices.

If you want to change your output device, read this guide on how to change the output device in Windows 11.

2. From the Taskbar

You can quickly access Sound Settings through the taskbar icon.

Right-click the sound icon on the taskbar. Select Sound settings from the menu.

The Sound Settings window will open immediately.



3. Using Quick Settings Panel

This is ideal if you need to adjust audio on the fly.

Click the sound icon on the taskbar to open Quick Settings. Select the arrow (˄) next to the volume slider. Choose More sound settings to open advanced audio options.

If your speakers are not properly configured, check our guide on how to set default speakers in Windows 11.

4. With Command Prompt or PowerShell

You can open Sound Settings directly with a command.

Open Command Prompt or PowerShell. Type the following command and press Enter: start ms-settings:sound Windows will launch the Sound Settings window instantly.

5. Using the Classic Control Panel

If you prefer the traditional interface, use this method.

Press Windows + R to open the Run dialog box.

Type control mmsys.cpl sounds and press Enter. The classic Sound dialog box will open, allowing you to configure playback and recording devices.

How do I open sound settings on Windows 11 using a shortcut? Press Windows + I, then navigate to System > Sound. Can I still use the old sound control panel? Yes, open the Run dialog and type control mmsys.cpl sounds. Where can I change the default audio device? Go to Settings > System > Sound, then select Choose where to play sound. Why can’t I open sound settings on Windows 11? This can happen if system files are corrupted or services like Windows Audio are disabled. Restart your PC or run the Audio Troubleshooter to fix it.

Opening Sound Settings in Windows 11 can be done in multiple ways, from the Settings app to command-line shortcuts. Knowing these options helps you manage your audio devices effectively.

If you experience uneven audio, see our guide on how to fix audio balance issues in Windows 11.