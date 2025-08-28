Fix Error 0x8000ffff Catastrophic Failure in Windows

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Error 0x8000ffff catastrophic failure usually appears after Windows updates or during System Restore. It signals conflicts with system files, registry issues, or drivers. Use these quick fixes to get Windows back on track.

How to fix error 0x8000ffff catastrophic failure?

Press Win + I to open Settings. Go to System > Troubleshoot > Other troubleshooter.

Click Run next to Windows Update.

This scans for update issues and applies quick fixes automatically.

2. Perform System File Check (SFC)

Type cmd in Search, right click Command Prompt, choose Run as administrator. Type the following and press Enter : sfc /scannow

Wait for the verification to reach 100 percent and restart your PC.

3. Use DISM to repair the system image

Open an elevated Command Prompt again. Type the following: DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /RestoreHealth

Allow the process to finish, then restart Windows.

For Windows 10 specific guidance, see this step by step fix: Windows 10 update error 0x8000ffff.

4. Perform a System Restore

Press Win + R , type rstrui, press Enter .

Choose a restore point dated before the error started. Confirm and let Windows roll back recent changes.

System Restore reverts recent system changes that might have caused the error.

Open Command Prompt as administrator. Stop the services: Windows Update, BITS, and Cryptographic Services. Rename the SoftwareDistribution and Catroot2 folders. Start the services again and restart your PC.

For a full walkthrough of these steps, follow: Windows 10 May update error 0x8000ffff.

What causes error 0x8000ffff

Corrupted system files or registry entries

Problems after installing a Windows update

Outdated or faulty drivers

Malware infections or third party software conflicts

If you are on Windows 11, review the dedicated guide: Windows 11 error code 0x8000ffff.