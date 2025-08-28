Fix Error 0x8000ffff Catastrophic Failure in Windows
2 min. read
Published on
Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more
Error 0x8000ffff catastrophic failure usually appears after Windows updates or during System Restore. It signals conflicts with system files, registry issues, or drivers. Use these quick fixes to get Windows back on track.
How to fix error 0x8000ffff catastrophic failure?
Table of contents
1. Run Windows Update troubleshooter
- Press Win + I to open Settings.
- Go to System > Troubleshoot > Other troubleshooter.
- Click Run next to Windows Update.
This scans for update issues and applies quick fixes automatically.
2. Perform System File Check (SFC)
- Type cmd in Search, right click Command Prompt, choose Run as administrator.
- Type the following and press Enter:
sfc /scannow
- Wait for the verification to reach 100 percent and restart your PC.
3. Use DISM to repair the system image
- Open an elevated Command Prompt again.
- Type the following:
DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /RestoreHealth
- Allow the process to finish, then restart Windows.
For Windows 10 specific guidance, see this step by step fix: Windows 10 update error 0x8000ffff.
4. Perform a System Restore
- Press Win + R, type rstrui, press Enter.
- Choose a restore point dated before the error started.
- Confirm and let Windows roll back recent changes.
System Restore reverts recent system changes that might have caused the error.
5. Reset Windows Update components
- Open Command Prompt as administrator.
- Stop the services: Windows Update, BITS, and Cryptographic Services.
- Rename the SoftwareDistribution and Catroot2 folders.
- Start the services again and restart your PC.
For a full walkthrough of these steps, follow: Windows 10 May update error 0x8000ffff.
What causes error 0x8000ffff
- Corrupted system files or registry entries
- Problems after installing a Windows update
- Outdated or faulty drivers
- Malware infections or third party software conflicts
If you are on Windows 11, review the dedicated guide: Windows 11 error code 0x8000ffff.
It indicates a catastrophic failure in Windows, usually tied to updates, restore points, or corrupted system files.
Yes. Old or corrupted drivers often conflict with new updates and trigger the error.
No. It can appear on both, though some steps differ slightly between versions.
User forum
0 messages