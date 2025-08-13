Error 1005 in GTA V – How to Fix It

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

If you’re getting Error 1005 while trying to play GTA V, it usually means the connection to the Rockstar servers is blocked or denied. This error can prevent you from accessing online features, downloading updates, or even launching the game. In most cases, it’s tied to network restrictions, server-side bans, or IP blocking.

Below, we’ll walk you through what causes this error and how to fix it so you can get back to playing without interruptions.

Before You Start

Ensure Rockstar servers are online.

Disable any active VPN or proxy temporarily.

Make sure your internet connection is stable.

Remember: some Error 1005 cases are permanent bans that require contacting Rockstar support.

1. Check Rockstar Server Status

Go to Rockstar’s official server status page and confirm that GTA Online services are running. If there’s a known outage, you’ll need to wait until it’s resolved.

2. Restart Your Router and PC

Turn off your PC.

Unplug your router for 30 seconds.

Plug it back in, wait for full reconnection, then start your PC.

This clears temporary IP issues that may trigger Error 1005.

3. Change Your IP Address

Open Command Prompt as administrator.

Type: ipconfig /release ipconfig /renew

Press Enter after each command.

A fresh IP can bypass region-based or IP-specific blocks.

4. Disable VPN or Proxy

Rockstar may block certain VPN IP ranges, leading to Error 1005. Disable your VPN or proxy and try launching GTA V again.

5. Flush DNS Cache

Open Command Prompt (Admin).

Type: ipconfig /flushdns

Press Enter.

This removes outdated DNS data that might be redirecting connections.

6. Allow GTA V in Firewall

Open Windows Security → Firewall & network protection → Allow an app through firewall .

→ → . Locate GTA V and Rockstar Launcher, then allow them for both private and public networks.

If none of the above works and the error persists, your account or IP may be banned. Reach out to Rockstar Support to verify your account status.

Tips for fixing Error 1005

Avoid using shared or public Wi-Fi for GTA Online.

Keep your Rockstar Launcher updated.

Refrain from using mods in GTA Online to prevent account bans.

FAQs for Error 1005

What does Error 1005 mean in GTA V?

It indicates your connection is being denied by Rockstar’s servers, often due to IP blocking or account restrictions.

Can VPN fix Error 1005 in GTA V?

Sometimes, yes. But many VPNs are blocked, so switching servers or disabling VPN can help.

Is Error 1005 a permanent ban?

Not always. Some cases are temporary network issues, but repeated violations can lead to permanent bans.

Summary – Fixes for GTA V Error 1005

Check Rockstar servers. Restart router and PC. Change IP address. Disable VPN/proxy. Flush DNS. Allow GTA V in firewall. Contact Rockstar Support.

Error 1005 in GTA V can be frustrating, but in many cases, it’s solvable with a few network adjustments. If the issue is linked to a ban, only Rockstar can lift it. For other Error 1005 causes, including website access blocks, see our detailed guide on Error 1005 Access Denied for additional fixes.

