How to Fix ERROR_MP_PROCESSOR_MISMATCH 725 (0x2D5)

The ERROR_MP_PROCESSOR_MISMATCH Win32 system error, with code 725 (0x2D5), appears when Windows detects a mismatch in CPU revision levels. This usually happens in manually-assembled PCs or when there are issues with the BIOS.

The message for Error Code 725 in the error log reads, The CPUs in this multiprocessor system are not all the same revision level. To use all processors the operating system restricts itself to the features of the least capable processor in the system. Should problems occur with this system, contact the CPU manufacturer to see if this mix of processors is supported.

Before you proceed to the solutions, restart the PC, install all pending Windows updates, and disable any overclocking. For most of you, these basic checks will do the trick!

How can I fix ERROR_MP_PROCESSOR_MISMATCH in Windows?

1. Check the connections

If you just built the PC, make sure all the connections are in order. For this, disconnect the CPU, PSU, RAM, and GPU, and reconnect them firmly. In case you just added a new CPU, disconnect it and check for improvements.

Also, make sure that the computer receives the required power supply from the PSU. A low supply of power can also trigger ERROR_MP_PROCESSOR_MISMATCH in Windows.

2. Reset the BIOS

Turn off the computer, then power it on, and as soon as the display lights up, press Esc , Del , F1 , F10 , or F12 , depending on the system manufacturer, to access the BIOS. Now, look for and click on the Default, Reset, or Reset Default option. Choose the appropriate response in the confirmation prompt. Once done, exit the BIOS, boot Windows, and check for improvements.

If the BIOS is misconfigured, Windows will have trouble detecting and assessing the system hardware, which can lead to Error Code 725 The CPUs in this multiprocessor system are not all the same revision level. And resetting the BIOS will fix things!

A bug in the installed version of the BIOS is also a common reason behind ERROR_MP_PROCESSOR_MISMATCH. So, I recommend updating the BIOS to the latest version!

Since the update process is critical and differs for each device, visit the manufacturer’s official website for the exact steps.

4. Reinstall Windows

If the problem lies with the OS itself, reinstalling Windows will fix the system error. Given the possibility of data loss, you should move any critical files to an external storage drive beforehand.

Reinstalling Windows from a bootable USB

To reinstall Windows > go to Microsoft’s official website > download the Media Creation Tool > use it to create a bootable Windows USB > turn off the PC > access the BIOS > change the boot order to the USB drive > run the Windows setup > complete the installation.

If all the previous solutions failed to fix ERROR_MP_PROCESSOR_MISMATCH, contact the system manufacturer for more help. Because, at this point, it’s likely a mismatch in the hardware or compatibility issues to blame for the error.

Also, you could visit a local repair shop and get the hardware and connections inspected for faults.

In my experience, fixing ERROR_MP_PROCESSOR_MISMATCH is tricky. But if it doesn’t affect the normal workflow and only registers an entry in the Windows errors log, don’t bother fixing it.

Which fix worked for you? Share with our readers in the comments section.