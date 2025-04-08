Even though Xbox is losing the console war, ironically, it is the console war that makes it superior, gamers agree

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Hundreds of gamers on Reddit agree that Xbox might be the superior console from a pro-consumer platform perspective. In the console war between Microsoft, Nintendo, and Sony, where the latter two are always a step ahead in the competition, Microsoft seems to be winning gamers’ hearts with the extra services that are part of the Xbox console.

For example, someone on Reddit says that Xbox offers more attractive features, such as Game Pass or free next-gen upgrades from Xbox One to Xbox X, which neither Nintendo nor Sony does.

Moreover, Microsoft’s decision to release Xbox games for PC and PlayStation is another reason the company built the most pro-consumer gaming platform.

The same Reddit user goes on to state that if the next Xbox runs Windows and allows gamers to access Steam, it would only make it more accessible.

However, one of the most interesting perspectives comes from another gamer who states that Xbox losing the console war is the reason why Xbox is doing so much to become a pro-consumer platform.

Being a distant third means you have to do things to try and win hearts and minds. Remember when xbox were doing well after the 360 we got the full raft of anti consumer MS moves.

Others agree:

It’s not irony. When you’re losing you give it your all. When you’re winning you think you can get away with everything.

Xbox has been seen as the big loser of the console war, after the latest devices, Xbox Series S, and X haven’t managed to sell as much as PlayStation 5 or Nintendo consoles. However, Microsoft flipped the table and came up with Xbox Game Pass, a sort of Netflix for games, where users pay a subscription to access hundreds of games without paying for them. The model soon became an industry standard, and much of the Xbox revenue has been coming from it.

Is Xbox losing the console war the reason the company came up with alternatives? We don’t know for sure, but that’s the only logical answer if you think about it.