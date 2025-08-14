Firefox Getting Built-In Google Lens Support for Image Searches

A new right-click menu option will let Firefox users run Google Lens searches directly, matching features found in Chrome and Edge.

Mozilla has been adding new features to Firefox lately, including smart tab grouping, AI link previews, and Web GPU Support on Windows. Now, the company is working on bringing long-awaited image search support to Firefox through integration with Google Lens.

Microsoft Edge already offers Visual Search for images, using Bing to find related content. Google Chrome integrates Google Lens directly, helping users identify objects, shop for similar items, and translate text in images.

New “Search Image with Google Lens” option appears in Firefox’s right-click menu for images. Image Credit: Venkat | WindowsReport.

The upcoming native option will let users right-click an image, choose “Search Image with Google Lens,” and see results on the Google Lens site. This works not only for images embedded on a webpage but also for standalone images opened directly in a new tab via their URL. In both cases, Firefox will open a new tab with the Google Lens interface, showing sections such as Visual matches, Products, and About this image.

Google Lens results page opens in a new tab within Firefox, showing tools like Visual matches, Products, and About this image. Image Credit:Venkat | WindowsReport.

The Google Lens Image Search option appears alongside existing items like Open Image in New Tab, Copy Image, and Take Screenshot.

Right-click menu option for an image URL opened in a new tab, highlighting the ‘Search Image with Google Lens’ feature. Image Credit: Venkat | WindowsReport.

The feature is expected to work for most online images, though Google may still filter searches for sensitive or restricted content.

Interestingly, the option also appears when browsing in Private Mode, meaning users will be able to perform visual searches without leaving a record in Firefox’s history.

There is no set release milestone yet, but this change removes a long-standing gap with rival browsers and makes visual search far easier for Firefox users.

That’s not all: Mozilla is working on Firefox to survive Windows 11 upgrades via a smart desktop launcher. Additionally, the company is testing Firefox IP Protection for the VPN product and has received a dedicated Firefox.com download hub.