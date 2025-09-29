Firefox Will Soon Let You Open Links from Apps Next to Your Active Tab

This feature is currently in development. You’ll soon find a new “Open links from apps next to your active tab” preference in Firefox’s settings.

While working on Split tabs, Mozilla is also making a useful change to Firefox that helps you keep track of links you open from your email, chats, or other apps. Instead of sending new tabs from these apps to the far end of your tab strip, Firefox will soon place them right next to the tab you are already using.

Right now, when you click a link from an app like your email client, messaging app, or a document viewer, Firefox usually opens it in a tab at the far right of your tab strip. This can make things confusing, especially if you have a lot of tabs open and want new links to show up next to the one you’re using.

Mozilla’s upcoming option fixes this. Links from apps will open in a new tab right next to the currently active one.

You’ll soon be able to control this new behavior with an easy-to-find setting in Firefox. The option will first appear in Firefox Nightly, under the General section in Preferences.

Look for a new Tabs setting called “Open links from apps next to your active tab.” Turn this on to have links from other apps open right beside your active tab, or leave it off to keep the classic behavior where new tabs appear at the end.

The new ‘Open links from apps next to your active tab’ setting will appear in Firefox Preferences (General > Tabs section). Image Credit: Venkat | WindowsReport.

Here’s how new tab placement will work:

In horizontal tab mode, links from apps appear to the right of your active tab.

In vertical tab mode, they are placed just below your active tab.

If the active tab is pinned, the new link from an app opens as the first unpinned tab.

If the active tab belongs to a tab group, the new tab opens immediately after the group ends.

If you are in Firefox View, links from apps open at the end of the tab strip.

Tip: For this feature to work, make sure Firefox is set as your default browser. Otherwise, links from other apps will open in whichever browser your system uses by default.

That’s not all. Mozilla is working on adding MKV video support in Firefox and has added Microsoft Copilot to the Nightly Sidebar as well as a Google Lens Visual Search option.

Additionally, Mozilla has introduced an enterprise policy to disable AI features in the Firefox browser.