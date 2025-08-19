How to Fix “EA AntiCheat Has Detected an Incompatible Driver” on Windows 11?

The error “EA AntiCheat has detected an incompatible driver” appears when launching certain EA games such as EA FC 24, Battlefield 2042, or Apex Legends. This typically blocks the game from starting entirely and is caused by one or more of the following issues:

An outdated or unsigned driver

A conflicting third-party tool (e.g., RGB software, overclocking tools)

Remnants of old anti-cheat systems or kernel-level services

A misconfigured Windows setting, such as Test Mode being enabled

This guide shows you exactly how to identify and fix the incompatible driver error step by step. If you’re also facing issues like EA AntiCheat service encountered an error, the troubleshooting steps below may help with that as well.

How to Fix “EA AntiCheat Has Detected an Incompatible Driver”?

1. Identify the Driver Name (If Shown)

If the EA AntiCheat error window displays a file name like gdrv.sys , mhyprot2.sys , or something else:

Note the exact filename

Search it online to identify the software it belongs to

Proceed to uninstall or disable that software

If no driver name is listed:

Open Event Viewer ( Win + X > Event Viewer )

( ) Go to Windows Logs > System and look for EA-related error entries

Certain background programs are known to inject unsigned or low-level drivers that trigger this issue.

Remove the following if installed:

GIGABYTE App Center or RGB Fusion – uses gdrv.sys

– uses MSI Afterburner & RivaTuner – injects monitoring services

– injects monitoring services MyHoYo (Genshin Impact, Honkai) – leaves behind mhyprot2.sys

– leaves behind Cheat Engine or similar modding tools

Driver emulator tools or virtual drives

Steps:

Press Win + R , type appwiz.cpl , hit Enter Uninstall any conflicting apps Reboot your PC

Outdated or unsigned drivers are a top cause of EA AntiCheat failures.

Open Device Manager

Right-click your GPU (under Display Adapters) > Update driver

(under Display Adapters) > Update driver Do the same for System Devices, Network Adapters, and Storage Controllers

You can also use:

4. Reinstall EA AntiCheat

Corrupt AntiCheat installation files or incorrect privileges may cause validation issues.

Steps:

Go to C:\Program Files\EA\AC Run EAAntiCheat.Installer.exe as Administrator Select your game > Click Uninstall Then click Install Restart the PC

5. Disable Windows Test Mode

EA AntiCheat will block any PC running in Test Mode, as it allows unsigned drivers.

To check and disable it:

Open Command Prompt as Admin Run: bcdedit /set TESTSIGNING OFF Restart your PC

You can verify status with:

bcdedit

Look for testsigning and ensure it’s not set to Yes .

6. Run EA AntiCheat with Admin Rights

Improper permissions or UAC interference may prevent EAAC from verifying system integrity.

Steps:

Navigate to C:\Program Files\EA\AC

Right-click EAAntiCheat.Installer.exe > Properties > Compatibility tab

> Properties > Compatibility tab Check Run as Administrator , then click Apply

, then click Apply Do the same for your game’s EXE

7. Perform a System File Check

Missing or altered Windows system files can interfere with driver loading.

Run the following commands in Command Prompt (Admin):

sfc /scannow

Then also run:

DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /RestoreHealth

This will repair corrupted system files that may be affecting driver validation.

8. Check for Unsigned or Hidden Kernel Drivers (Advanced)

To check all loaded drivers and verify their digital signatures:

Open Windows PowerShell (Admin) Run: driverquery /v /fo list > %USERPROFILE%\Desktop\drivers.txt Open the drivers.txt file from your Desktop Look for non-Microsoft drivers with suspicious names

Use tools like Autoruns from Microsoft Sysinternals to locate any driver loading at boot.

Additional Tips for Persistent Issues

Temporarily disable your antivirus if it’s injecting a network filter (e.g., Avast, Bitdefender)

Ensure you’re using UEFI + Secure Boot , as some EA titles check system integrity

, as some EA titles check system integrity Do not attempt to bypass the error with modified EXEs or cheat loaders — EA AntiCheat is kernel-level and will block these

FAQs

What causes the “incompatible driver” error with EA AntiCheat? Usually it’s due to unsigned or conflicting drivers loaded by motherboard tools, overclocking software, or old anti-cheat engines. Can I fix it without reinstalling the game? Yes. The issue is usually related to drivers or Windows configuration and doesn’t require game reinstallation. Is mhyprot2.sys safe to delete? Yes. It’s used by Genshin Impact’s anti-cheat. If you’ve uninstalled the game, it can be removed manually from C:\Windows\System32\drivers . Why does EA AntiCheat block tools like MSI Afterburner? Some overlay or monitoring tools inject DLLs or drivers, which interfere with anti-cheat validation.

Get Back in the Game Without Errors

EA AntiCheat errors are strict for a reason, to ensure fair, cheat-free gameplay. However, many users run into this issue because of completely harmless tools or outdated drivers left behind from older software.

By cleaning up your drivers, checking for known software conflicts, and ensuring your system isn’t in Test Mode, you can fix this permanently.

Want to avoid driver-related errors in the future? Use a trusted tool to install only signed, compatible updates, and always reboot after uninstalling any system-level software.

If all else fails, reach out to EA Help and attach the EAAC log files from your install directory for manual analysis.